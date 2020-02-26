Stolen hearse, body recovered after police chase, crash
LOS ANGELES — It has all the hallmarks of an only-in-Los Angeles crime: A thief stole a hearse — with a body inside — that went on a wild ride, ending with a chase and a crash on a busy freeway.
Authorities said they found the body undisturbed inside a casket Thursday morning and took a suspect into custody after the crash, which closed the 110 Freeway during the morning commute.
The crime began Wednesday night, when the thief stole the black Lincoln Navigator from outside St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in East Pasadena. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department pleaded with the thief on social media to return the body in a post that was widely shared online.
Local media have reported that the body remained in the vehicle while a mortuary attendant brought a different body into the church and that’s when the SUV was stolen.
On Thursday morning, a hearse sighting was reported to police, who initiated a pursuit until the crash along the highway.
— The Associated Press
University of Oklahoma students continue sit-in
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of University of Oklahoma students staged a sit-in for a second day Thursday outside administrative offices following two instances of professors using racial slurs in the classroom.
OU’s Black Emergency Response Team, known as BERT, gathered Wednesday morning in Evans Hall and called for the resignation of Provost Kyle Harper, mandatory equity training for faculty, semester-long diversity training and a new multicultural center on campus.
Some students spent the night in Evans Hall, and the group said it would remain there “until these demands are met.”
The sit-in comes days after interim president, Joseph Harroz Jr., announced that a history professor read from a historical document in class that used the N-word repeatedly. Earlier this month, a journalism professor stepped down from teaching the course for the rest of the semester after telling students during class that the N-word is no more offensive than the term “boomer.”
“We’re simply tired of not being treated as human beings on this campus,” BERT’s co-director, Miles Francisco, said Wednesday. “BERT will continue its efforts to disrupt oppression on this campus just as faculty continue to use offensive, harmful and traumatizing speech in the classroom for quote-unquote educational purposes.
— The Associated Press
California university system urged to keep keep SATs
SAN FRANCISCO — A highly anticipated report from a University of California faculty task force recommended earlier this month that the prestigious 10-campus public university system keep the SAT and ACT tests as part of its admissions process.
The review says the standardized tests are important indicators of student success and might benefit disadvantaged students. It dealt a blow to activist groups that have long argued standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage, claiming the test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children are better equipped to answer.
The report recommends that UC develop its own admission exam that could help make students admissions more representative of the state’s diversity.
With more than 280,000 students statewide, a decision by the University of California would be seen as influential as other colleges nationwide eye similar choices.
UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement that the report was based on more than a year of research by the 18-member Standardized Testing Task Force but stressed that the findings were preliminary. She said a final decision was expected by the governing board in May.
— The Associated Press
Names added to lynching memorial in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Four new victims of racial violence are being added to the Jefferson County Memorial Project.
The new names were discovered by students and others working with the project.
Among them is Jim Hatter, who was dragged out of his home before bullets tore through his body in 1910. Hatter helped another black man accused of killing a 66-year-old Confederate veteran who was also a deputy sheriff.
The other names are Otis Brown, who was killed in 1886; Fred Spencer, killed in 1910; and Tom Edmunds, killed in 1899.
The project involves more than 35 community partners and volunteers who are working to research and educate people about men and women killed in Jefferson County because of racially motivated violence by white mobs, Al.com reported.
The Jefferson County effort is inspired by the Equal Justice Initiative’s creation of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. It honors the more than 4,400 black individuals who were lynched, burned, mutilated or brutally assaulted between 1883 to 1940.
The Jefferson County Lynching Memorial began by examining the 29 local victims identified by the national memorial.
— The Associated Press
S.C. may end untrained police on regular patrols
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers are looking to end a practice that allowed police officers in the state to patrol by themselves for up to a year without training.
The idea for decades was to allow small police forces to use newly hired officers immediately after putting them on the payroll because it could take months to get a slot in the state’s only police training academy in Columbia.
But the death of an untrained officer — Florence Regional Airport officer Jackson Winkeler — in a shooing during a traffic stop in January and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy revamping its training program to eliminate the months-long wait have four former law enforcement members writing a bill to change things.
Winkeler was hired by airport police in August and had completed four weeks of video training. He was killed on Jan. 5, just a week before he was scheduled to undergo the remaining eight weeks of training at the police academy in Columbia.
James Edward Bell of Homestead, Florida, is charged with murder and armed robbery.
The proposal would only allow an officer without the certification earned through 12 weeks of training to patrol or arrest someone if they are with a certified officer.
— The Associated Press
Legacy of Black cave explorers handed down
GLASGOW, Ky. — The first people to explore and map the depths of Mammoth Cave and give guided tours were enslaved African Americans in the 19th century, and current Mammoth Cave National Park Ranger Chuck DeCroix wants to make sure their legacy is carried forward.
DeCroix, a ranger in the park’s Division of Interpretation and Visitor Services, gave a presentation at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center about The African American Influence at Mammoth Cave.
African Americans labored in the cave during the War of 1812, mining saltpeter for use in gunpowder, but further cave exploration began in earnest in 1838, when Franklin Gorin bought the cave and brought along his slave, Stephen Bishop, who led guided tours.
History credits Bishop with crawling across a chasm in the cave known as the Bottomless Pit on a wooden ladder, and in so doing discovering that the cave was much larger than previously imagined. He would work from memory in drafting a map that included his discovery of a river system within the cave.
Later, African American guides Nick and Mat Bransford would also lead tours alongside Bishop in the 19th century. Generations of Bransfords served as tour guides before Mammoth Cave became part of the National Park System. A descendant, Jerry Bransford, became the fifth generation to lead guided tours, joining the park service in 2004.
— The Associated Press
