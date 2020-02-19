Alabama mayor criticizes law protecting Dixie tributes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The mayor of Birmingham last week criticized an Alabama law forbidding the predominantly black city from removing or altering a Confederate monument as well as a new proposal to fine cities $10,000-a-day for violations.
“We’re saying protect something that is a slap in the face to black residents of this city, that are 74% of this city, the fourth blackest city in America. You want to have a statue that is commemorating relegating black people to being property and slaves,” Mayor Randall Woodfin told reporters.
Birmingham faces a $25,000 fine for erecting a wooden box obscuring the inscriptions on a 52-foot obelisk honoring Confederate veterans. The mayor made the comments in Birmingham on the same day lawmakers in Montgomery debated a proposal to increase the fines for violating the law.
Senators on Tuesday delayed a committee vote on legislation that would increase the penalties for violating the 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act by raising fines to $10,000-a-day. But the bill would also give communities the opportunity to request a waiver from the prohibition on moving monuments that have been standing for more than 40 years.
“It’s important to protect the heritage and history of this great state,” said Republican Sen. Gerald Allen, who sponsored the 2017 law.
The 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act prohibits relocating, removing, altering or renaming public buildings, streets and memorials that have been standing for more than 40 years.
Allen said the new bill allows an opportunity for communities to seek a waiver from a state committee in order to move monuments more than 40 years old. Previously, there was a flat prohibition.
The Alabama Supreme Court upheld the 2017 state law and ordered a judge to fine Birmingham $25,000 for violating it. Woodfin said the proposal to increase the penalties feels targeted at Birmingham, though Allen denied that.
— The Associated Press
Seattle mayor has doubts about eviction ban legislation
SEATTLE — Many residential evictions in pricey Seattle have been banned for the city’s coldest and wettest months of December, January and February, but city leaders decided against invoking the ban for November and March.
The move aimed at helping low- and moderate-income tenants from being ousted from their homes in a city with a widespread homelessness problem was enacted Monday night with a 7-0 vote by the Seattle City Council despite opposition from Mayor Jenny Durkan, The Seattle Times reported.
Durkan spokesman Ernesto Apreza warned the ban is almost certain to be contested in a legal fight that would be costly for taxpayers. It does not apply to landlords owning four housing units or less in the city with some of the highest rents in the U.S.
Durkan could sign the measure into law, let it become law without her signature or veto it, in which case the council would have to vote again. Her office said in a statement that she is evaluating the measure. If she vetoes it, six council votes are needed to override the veto.
Critics of the ban said landlords need eviction power during the winter so they can pay their bills and urged city leaders to reduce evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.
The legislation applies to tenants who fall behind on their rent and to tenants accused of violating certain lease terms.
— The Skanner News
Rosa Parks statue remains beacon in Michigan city
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The statue of Rosa Parks in downtown Grand Rapids symbolizing resistance against racism is needed now more than ever, according to the man who pushed for the monument that was erected 10 years ago.
Armond Robinson, 90, was acutely aware of the impact of Parks’ protest in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955 when she refused to give up her public bus seat to a white man. As a member of Grand Rapids’ community relations board decades later, it was Robinson who said the city needed the statue, WOOD-TV reported.
The board raised $37,000 to maintain the monument from some of the most prominent business and social members in Grand Rapids.
“I remain very proud of having initiated the idea and gotten the support from so many points,” he said. “Rosa Parks was famous for her seated resistance. You notice (the statue) is standing, and our premise was ‘We stand up for Rosa Parks.’ ”
Her statue was the first statue of a person of color in the city and it was designed by Ed Dwight, first U.S. black astronaut.
Montgomery, Alabama, unveiled their statue of Rosa Parks in December.
— The Associated Press
Virginia judge allows removal of 176-year-old slavery relic
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A judge has ruled that officials in a Virginia city have the authority to approve the removal of a 176-year-old slave auction block from a street corner.
Circuit Court Judge Sarah Deneke’s recent ruling upheld the Fredericksburg City Council’s vote in favor of relocating the weathered stone to a local museum, The Free Lance-Star reported.
A kiosk with information about the auction block will replace it, the newspaper said. It wasn’t immediately clear when city officials plan to move the auction block to the Fredericksburg Area Museum
Two businesses near the auction block, a restaurant owner and commercial building owner, sued to block the removal of the slave auction block. They said the block is listed as a landmark in a historic district and a point of interest on a tourist map. They argued they will lose business from tourist traffic if the auction block is removed.
The businesses also argued that the City Council’s powers are limited to only those expressly granted by the state. But the judge concluded that city’s charter was granted by the state and gives it the authority to control, manage and dispose of its property.
— The Associated Press
Lawmakers, cities clash on occupational tax, local control
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — State lawmakers moved forward this week with an attempt to block Montgomery’s possible occupational tax, the latest clash between the Alabama Legislature and cities over local control.
The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee voted 8-2 to advance the House-passed bill that would prevent cities from implementing occupational taxes without the approval of the legislature. The measure comes as Montgomery weighs the creation of an occupational tax paid by anyone who works in the city.
The bill follows legislative action in past years that blocked Birmingham from raising the minimum wage and from taking down, or altering, Confederate monuments. It continues debate over which decisions should be made by local officials and which by the state.
Proponents said that since occupational taxes are paid by those living outside the city, the decision should be made by legislators. The mayors of the state’s 10 most populous cities sent legislators an open letter against the occupational tax legislation, saying it denies municipal officials the ability to do their jobs.
— The Associated Press
