Virginia deputies confront Black man in KKK robe
STAFFORD COURTHOUSE, Va. — A black man seen wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood at a Virginia shopping center on Tuesday told sheriff’s deputies that he was performing a social experiment, according to authorities.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Target store at the Stafford Marketplace about 2:30 p.m. to investigate reports of someone wearing the costume, Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a video statement posted to social media. Deputies found the person in the robe, identified him as a black man and determined he didn’t live in the area, he added.
Deputies warned the man, who was not identified, about wearing a mask in public and he left the scene, Kimmitz said. Virginia law prohibits wearing masks with the intent to conceal identity in public.
A photo posted to Twitter by a witness at the shopping center showed someone dressed in the white robe and hood talking to deputies while others looked on.
— The Associated Press
Auburn U. elects first Black woman as student president
AUBURN, Ala. — Ada Ruth Huntley, a junior majoring in global studies, bested four other candidates in becoming the first African American woman elected Student Government Association president at Auburn University.
On Feb. 5, 11,278 out of 29,060 eligible student voters participated online in electing Huntley to the position at the second largest university in Alabama. She assumes her duties in March.
After her victory was announced, Ada Ruth gave a tearful hug to her mother, Elizabeth, who serves on the Auburn Board of Trustees, and failed in her bid for the SGA president while a student.
“It’s going to be very weird working together, but I’m excited,” Ada Ruth said.
— Birmingham Times
Top state officials take aim at partisan redistricting
WISCONSIN — Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes recently visited Madison, Kenosha, Wausau and Wauwatosa to discuss plans to counter partisan redistricting in Wisconsin.
Gerrymandering — a hot political topic — occurs when district lines within a state are reapportioned to favor one political party over another. It enables one political party to gain the upper hand when it comes to the number of seats in congress thus affecting state decisions.
Data from the November 2018 election demonstrated how gerrymandering and partisan redistricting affected Wisconsin. When it came to the State Assembly, Democrats won the popular vote by 54% and Republicans came in with 46%. However, when it came to the number of seats won Democrats only gained 36% and Republicans won 64%.
In January, Evers signed an executive order to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission, comprising nonpartisan experts and residents from the eight congressional districts.
Barnes, the first black to serve as lieutenant governor in Wisconsin, has been barnstorming the state in support of that effort.
— The Madison Times Weekly
Black Holocaust Museum gets over $1 million in gifts
MILWUAKEE — The long-awaited reopening of the American Black Holocaust Museum has recently gained two gifts: a bronze cast sculpture and a large donation from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.
During a Jan. 24 press conference at the museum, GMF announced a three-year $120,000 donation on behalf of its grant program, and another $1 million on behalf of an anonymous donor.
The American Black Holocaust Museum was founded in 1998 by lynching survivor James Cameron. It is the first and only museum in the United States that interprets a “holocaust” that Africans Americans have endured from their ancestors’ captivity in Africa to the present day.
It closed in 2008, later going virtual, and has been in the works to reopen since about 2016.
— The Madison Times Weekly
Dallas moves to address affordable housing shortage
DALLAS — With the rising cost of housing and property taxes, affordable housing has been a growing concern for Dallas residents.
Last month, the City Council approved seven new Residential Neighborhood Empowerment Zones, whose purpose is to provide more affordable housing.
Chapter 378 of the Texas Local Government Code provides for the creation of empowerment zones with the aim of increasing economic development in the zone, improving the quality of social services, education or public safety for residents within the zone or creating and rehabilitating affordable housing in the zone.
During the meeting, a motion was approved to create residential NEZs to support tax abatements and other financial incentives for the construction and renovation of single-family homes, duplexes, and multifamily developments in seven areas of Dallas.
The city has a lack of new homes for under $300,000, according to data produced by MetroStudy.
Since 2007, more than 50 percent of the housing construction in the city has been priced above $350,000, which has resulted in an aging of lower-priced housing stock and a hollowing-out of housing stock affordable to families earning between 60 percent and 120 percent of area median income, essentially the middle class, the study found.
— The Dallas Examiner
Macy’s closing 125 stores in shedding 2,000 jobs
NEW YORK — Macy’s recently said it was closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store chain tries to reinvent itself in the age of online shopping.
The store closures represent about 20% of Macy’s current total. They include about 30 that are in the process of closing and account for $1.4 billion in annual sales.
Macy’s didn’t specify how many jobs would be lost at the shuttered stores.
The corporate jobs will be shed as Macy’s closes its offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco, leaving New York as its sole corporate headquarters. Macy’s said that the 2,000 jobs to be lost account for about 9% of its corporate workforce.
Overall, Macy’s currently employs about 130,000 people.
Macy’s is also testing a new smaller-store format in a strip center. The first Market by Macy’s recently opened in Dallas.
— The Associated Press
Lawmaker calls for changes after police encounter
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A black Arkansas lawmaker plans to introduce legislation aimed at changing police tactics after officers drew guns on her and another black politician who had called 911 to report that they were being harassed.
State Rep. Vivian Flowers, a Democrat from Pine Bluff, said the planned legislation would address the use of police body-cameras, penalties for filing false police reports and creating limits to police use of force.
At a news conference Monday, Flowers recalled the Feb. 3 incident outside of a Little Rock fundraiser for state House candidate Ryan Davis, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Flowers and Davis said they were talking to each other on the sidewalk when two white residents questioned why the two politicians were in the neighborhood and harassed them.
Officers arrived with their guns drawn on Davis and Flowers, but did not make any arrest, according to a police report.
Flowers said she would likely wait until closer to next year’s legislative session to start drafting her bills.
Davis, who is seeking his first term in the House, added that he also would push for similar legislation if elected.
— The Associated Press
Idaho college athletes settle lawsuit in false arrest case
OGDEN, Utah — A Utah county agreed to pay more than $10,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by two Idaho State University football players who said they were falsely arrested during a bank robbery investigation.
Nehemiah McFarlin and Atoatasi Fox, who are both black, will receive $5,100 each in the settlement with Box Elder County, The Standard-Examiner reported Monday.
The lawsuit accused Box Elder County, Oneida County in Idaho and the Utah Highway Patrol of false arrest, excessive force and illegal search and seizure when the pair was arrested Dec. 14, 2016, as part of an investigation into a robbery earlier that day in Malad, Idaho.
McFarlin and Fox said they were arrested while driving on Interstate 15 from Idaho to California for a university holiday break. Fox is a former player and McFarlin is still a member of the school’s football team.
Despite presenting alibis demonstrating they had not robbed the bank, authorities arrested the men because a bank teller said the robber was black and used a white car, the lawsuit said.
McFarlin’s car was white but did not match the description of the car used in the robbery, the lawsuit said.
The pair received a separate $21,000 settlement from the state of Utah in December, and Fox accepted an undisclosed settlement from Oneida County in May.
— The Associated Press
Black group plans to honor elected officials in Oregon
OREGON — Oregon Black Pioneers will honor the state’s black elected officials at its dinner-fundraiser on March 14 at the World of Speed Motorsports Musuem.
Currently, 26 blacks serve in elected positions across the state, and nearly 40 others have served in elected positions in the past. Many of these officials are expected to attend the March 14 event in Wilsonville, Oregon.
OBP, founded in 1993, researches, recognizes and commemorates the culture and heritage of African Americans in Oregon.
— The Skanner News
