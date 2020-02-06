Md. lawmaker proposes $580M HBCU settlement
A long-running lawsuit over program disparities between four historically Black colleges and traditionally white ones would be settled for $580 million over 10 years, under legislation introduced Thursday by Maryland’s House speaker.
The measure would create a special fund for four historically Black colleges and universities, House Speaker Adrienne Jones said.
The 13-year-old federal lawsuit alleged the state had underfunded the institutions while developing programs at traditionally white schools that directly compete with and drain prospective students away from HBCUs. In 2013, a federal judge recommended mediation after finding the state had maintained “a dual and segregated education system” that violated the Constitution.
The money would be used for five areas of support. They include establishing new programs and investing in existing under-enrolled programs. The funds also would be used to invest in more scholarships and financial aid programs, as well as recruiting new faculty and training faculty. The money also would go toward providing more academic support to students and marketing new and under-enrolled programs.
NYC mayoral hopeful drops bombshell in leaving race
NEW YORK — Bronx Borough President Ruben Díaz Jr. was poised to run for New York City mayor in the 2021, but he recently dropped a bomb in announcing that he was not only abandoning the race and retiring from politics after 22 years.
Díaz, 46, made the announcement in The New York Times during an interview saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family. He will not seek any other political office once his term as borough president ends in 2021.
“This decision is final, and no length of additional time will change that,” he said in a statement. “Many New Yorkers have committed to support my future in numerous ways, and making this announcement now gives them enough time to make different plans.”
Díaz was in a somewhat crowded pool of other mayoral hopefuls, who include Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Comptroller Scott Stringer and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.
Díaz was first elected to political office in 1997 at age 23 when he was elected to the New York State Assembly, making him one of the youngest people ever elected to the governing body. He is the son of current City Council member and former state Sen. Ruben Díaz Sr.
Los Angeles blocks privately run detention centers
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is blocking privately run detention centers from opening in the city, including facilities for immigrant youth in government custody, under a stopgap measure approved Tuesday by the City Council.
The Los Angeles Times reports the new rule is specifically aimed at stopping a privately run facility for “unaccompanied minors” planned for the Arleta neighborhood by the firm VisionQuest.
Arizona-based VisionQuest had inquired about converting a building once used as an assisted living facility.
Its spokesman Jeff Bender said in an email to the Times that the Arleta site would be a “safe shelter to provide education, mental health, trauma counseling, health care and other necessary services to unaccompanied minors with a goal of reunifying them with family here in the U.S. and placing them in permanent homes within 10-60 days.”
Council President Nury Martinez previously denounced that idea, saying that VisionQuest has a troubled history and “should not be anywhere near immigrant children.”
Immigrant advocates have pointed to scandals involving VisionQuest, including staffers slapping children at a Philadelphia shelter.
The new restrictions go into effect immediately. The temporary measure approved Tuesday can be extended to last up to two years, an interim step meant to prevent the targeted facilities from opening while officials prepare a permanent ban.
Trump allies court Black voters with cash gifts
Allies of Donald Trump have begun holding events in Black communities where organizers lavish praise on the president as they hand out tens of thousands of dollars to lucky attendees.
The first giveaway took place last month in Cleveland, where recipients whose winning tickets were drawn from a bin landed cash gifts in increments of several hundred dollars, stuffed into envelopes. A second giveaway scheduled for this month in Virginia has been postponed, and more are said to be in the works, according to Politico.
The tour comes as Trump’s campaign has been investing money to make inroads with Black voters and erode Democrats’ overwhelming advantage with them.
But the cash giveaways are organized under the auspices of an outside charity, the Urban Revitalization Coalition, permitting donors to remain anonymous and make tax-deductible contributions.
The organizers say the events are run by the book and intended to promote economic development in inner cities. But the group behind the cash giveaways is registered as a 501©3 charitable organization.
One leading legal expert on nonprofit law said the arrangement raises questions about the group’s tax-exempt status, because it does not appear to be vetting the recipients of its money for legitimate charitable need.
“Charities are required to spend their money on charitable and educational activities,” said Marcus Owens, a former director of the Exempt Organizations Division at the Internal Revenue Service who is now in private practice at the law firm Loeb & Loeb. “It’s not immediately clear to me how simply giving money away to people at an event is a charitable act.”
The CEO of Urban Revitalization Coalition is Darrell Scott, a Cleveland-based pastor who has been one of Trump’s closest and most prominent Black supporters.
Scott told Politico that most gifts were between $300 and $500, and that the group mandates that anyone who receives over $600 fills out a W-9 form in order to ensure compliance with tax law. He did not respond to follow-up questions about how the giveaways were structured and whether they met the legal standard for a charitable act.
Broadcaster gets honor named after her mentor
MINNEAPOLIS — Lea B. Olsen became the first Black woman to receive the Kwame McDonald Media Award during the 34th Annual Minnesota Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday.
She was among 17 individuals, groups and programs honored for their promotion and advancement of girls’ and women’s sports during ceremonies at the Minnesota History Center in Minneapolis.
“When I saw that the award was the Kwame McDonald Award, that moved me to tears a little bit,” Olsen said of the late Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder senior writer, who decades ago set the high standard for women’s sports coverage.
The annual award was renamed in his honor after his death in 2011.
Olsen, considered the dean of Black female broadcasters in the Twin Cities, first met McDonald while playing on the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team from 1988 to 1990.
“I didn’t know who he was then,” Olsen recalled. “He introduced himself [and] said, ‘I would like to help you in any way that I can.’ ”
“Throughout the years we saw each other at different events,” Olsen said. “What he did was [that he] provided so much guidance, information, and he was very helpful when I was starting in broadcasting, what it looked like and what I needed. He made me realize that I can do the same thing he was doing.”
Black university in Ohio selects new president
WILBERFORCE, Ohio — Central State University on Friday announced the selection of its ninth president, naming the former head of Western Illinois University.
Jack Thomas, who left his Illinois position last year after eight years, replaces Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, who is stepping down after eight years in the post. During her tenure the school opened a new $33.5 million student center and a $24 million residence hall.
Thomas called Central State, a historically Black university, a special institution where he could contribute the most to its future success.
“We must think big, dream big and achieve our goals as a university,” said Thomas, who holds degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Virginia State and Alabama A&M universities.
At the school in Illinois, Thomas was under fire from alumni and others. The Quad-City Times reported last year that enrollment dropped 35% in the last decade, although administrators said that was due to many factors, including population trends and cuts in state support.
Central State said Thomas successfully managed Western Illinois’ budget of nearly $224 million “during a period of unprecedented fiscal challenges.”
The Ohio university has been advancing plans to become the first public institution in the state to conduct hemp research, receiving $7.1 million in contributions for current initiatives, including the hemp research program.
