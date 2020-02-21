Black genealogical trove keeps expanding database
The Freedman’s Bureau, initiated by Abraham Lincoln in 1865 and then dissolved in 1872, continues to expand the digitized records accessible to African Americans wanting to track down genealogical information.
The project is spearheaded by the Smithsonian, the National Archives, the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, whose FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world.
Hollis Gentry, a genealogical specialist at the NMAAHC, says the Freedman’s Bureau Project is “ unlocking information from a transformative era in the history of African American families and the American nation.”
“Using modern, digital and web-based technology and the power of [over 25,000!] volunteers,” Gentry said, noting the effort has made the information available “globally via the web.”
The database allows African Americans to explore their family history by searching through the names of nearly 1.8 million men, women and children recorded by Freedman’s Bureau workers over the agency’s seven-year span in the late 1800s and resurrected by volunteers 150 years later.
Those who want to learn more can visit the Freedman’s Bureau online, which offers hundreds of documents, including labor records, narratives of “outrages committed on freedmen,” and marriage registers.
— The Oklahoma Eagle
Atlanta enacts bill to stop housing voucher denials
ATLANTA — The City Council approved legislation that will impact the city’s rental markets.
The ordinance, which passed on a vote of 13-2, prohibits landlords from refusing to rent or sell a home based on the applicant’s source of income, including denying the acceptance of government vouchers. Council members say the measure is needed to address an affordable housing crisis.
According to the ordinance, 1,055 people lost their housing vouchers, also known as Section 8, between July 2018 and July 2019 because the families could not find suitable housing. It also noted those who were able to find housing during that same period “were primarily relegated to lower socioeconomic areas with low performing schools and limited access to transportation.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that the denial rate for voucher holders was substantially reduced for cities with similar types of legislation. Under Section 8 guidelines, families pay 30% of their income toward housing and the rest is subsidized by the government.
— CNN
Georgia’s first Black chief justice retiring after 36 years
ATLANTA, GA — An icon on the Georgia Supreme Court bench recently presided over his last case on the Supreme Court.
According to a press release, Justice Robert Benham is retiring after nearly 36 years serving on the Court of Appeals benching as well as serving as a justice and later chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Benham made history when he became the first African American appointed to the state’s highest court in its more than 140 years. The native of Cartersville, Georgia, was appointed to the state Supreme Court in December 1989 by Gov. Joe Frank Harris.
Benham reminded the newly sworn-in attorneys standing before him that as judges and lawyers, “We are healers. I hope you realize your role as healers.”
Benham’s retirement is effective March 1, and Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint his replacement.
—CNN
New crackdown focuses on meth trafficking hubs
ATLANTA — Federal authorities are targeting methamphetamine “transportation hubs” across the country in an effort to block the distribution of the highly addictive drug, officials announced Thursday.
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon visited Atlanta to announce the launch of Operation Crystal Shield.
Atlanta is one of eight cities the agency has identified as a hub where methamphetamine from Mexico arrives in bulk for distribution throughout the United States. The other cities are Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix and St. Louis.
By focusing on those hubs, Dhillon said, they hope to attack the entire supply chain and intercept the drug before it is trafficked to neighborhoods and communities throughout the country.
A 2005 federal law that regulated the retail sale of over-the-counter drugs like pseudoephedrine — which can be used to make methamphetamine — largely eliminated the production of the drug in the U.S. Most of the methamphetamine consumed in the U.S. comes from Mexico, where it’s produced on an industrial scale, he said.
DEA seizures of methamphetamine in the U.S. increased by 127%, from 49,507 pounds to 112,146 pounds between fiscal 2017 and 2019, and arrests related to the drug rose nearly 20%, the agency said.
— The Associated Press
52 accused in insurance scam linked to Uber accidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some South Carolina residents deliberately caused hit-and-run accidents while in Uber rides as part of an insurance scam, a car insurance company says in a lawsuit.
The lawsuit from James River Insurance alleges 52 people were involved in an insurance scheme that cost the company more than $75,000 in claims, The State reported. The suit was filed in August.
The case involves 21 collisions reported to the company in the Columbia area between June 2017 and January 2019. The damage claims ranged from minor to involving thousands of dollars. Many of the people involved knew each other, the lawsuit says.
It says that in one incident an Uber driver was working with her two passengers and the driver and passengers of another vehicle. The second vehicle allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into the Uber, causing almost $9,000 in damage, the lawsuit said.
— The Associated Press
Mississippi capital to get $90M in settling lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s capital city is set to receive nearly $90 million in a lawsuit settlement with a private company over a water meter and billing system that has been fraught with problems.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Wednesday that Siemens Industry Inc. agreed to pay the city the full amount of the original contract. Siemens AG is a German company with U.S. corporate offices in Delaware.
“Gone are the days when you can rip off the city of Jackson for your personal benefit, leaving devastated communities in your wake. This is a new day,” Lumumba said, according to the Clarion Ledger.
Seimen was hired in 2012 under then-Mayor Harvey Johnson with the expectation of saving $120 million. The $90 million contract, the largest in the city’s history, called for the installation of new water meters, a new billing system and infrastructure work. But the project had several problems, from billing errors to failed water meters.
The city sued Siemens in June, originally seeking $225 million. In November, the city doubled its demand to $450 million. But settled for the contract amount.
— The Associated Press
Illinois State University creates diversity position
NORMAL, Ill. — Illinois State University’s president has created a position focused on diversity and inclusion on campus.
President Larry Dietz appointed Doris Houston as the university’s first assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion, The Pantagraph reported. Houston is currently the interim director of the university’s School of Social Work.
“Social justice, equality and inclusion are at the core of our discipline,” she said in calling the new role a natural fit with her background. “Strong advocacy is at the core of what we do.”
Black students at Illinois State University protested and held a march on campus earlier this year. The uproar was prompted by the cancellation of an event planned by the Black Homecoming Committee because of a conflict with an athletic practice. Students also said they had felt discriminated against in university housing and during interactions with campus police.
— The Associated Press
