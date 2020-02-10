Salute African American contributions to military set
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A black history month celebration at the Kentucky Capitol on Tuesday will highlight contributions that African Americans have made to the U.S. military and the nation’s defense.
The event is being hosted by the Black Legislative Caucus. It will include a special award presentation by Gov. Andy Beshear, remarks by legislative leaders and a keynote speech by Navy veteran Charles Blatcher III, who is chairman of the National Coalition of Black Veteran Organizations.
“We’re eager to share stories of heroism and show appreciation for African Americans who served our nation throughout its history,” said Rep. Reginald Meeks, Chairman of the Black Legislative Caucus.
Sen. Gerald Neal, a member of the Black Legislative Caucus, said the event will pay tribute to national heroes.
“African Americans have played pivotal roles in our nation’s military history all the way back to the American Revolution,” Neal said. “We want to salute their service and share stories of their service and sacrifice.”
— The Associated Press
Alabama bicycle ride aims to re-enact civil rights event
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Bicyclists are planning a ride from the west Alabama city of Selma to Montgomery to commemorate a landmark civil rights event.
The Montgomery Bicycle Club will stage a Selma-to-Montgomery bicycle ride later this month along the same 51-mile route that voting rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. walked in 1965.
The Montgomery Advertiser reported that riders from around the nation are expected to participate in the event, set for Feb. 22. Nearly 500 riders from more than 30 states have registered.
“It’s important to show that we can all come together from diverse backgrounds and diverse geographic places and remember the people who worked so hard 55 years ago to ensure everyone had an equal voice in voting, getting people elected and making people feel they had power in the politicians that would be representing them,” said Robert Traphan, president of the Montgomery Bicycle Club.
Alabama state troopers beat marchers attempting the walk on March 7, 1965. Two weeks later, after court intervention, thousands of people led by King made the march to the Alabama Capitol.
The bike ride will also end at the Capitol.
The Montgomery Bicycle Club is an affiliate of the Major Taylor Association, named for American bicycle racer Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor. In 1899, the cyclist was the first black athlete to win a world championship.
— The Associated Press
Corruption investigation looms over resignation deals
NEW ORLEANS — Two employees of the New Orleans Department of Safety and Permits have reached settlements with the city to leave their jobs voluntarily after being suspended for months in connection with a federal corruption investigation into the department that has resulted in one conviction, according to an article by The Lens.
Under terms of the deal approved by the city’s Civil Service Commission, employees Richella Maxwell and Larry Chan will have their emergency suspensions revoked, and will receive back pay dating to their suspensions in September.
In return, Chan, a top building inspector who worked for the city for more than 30 years, will retire. Maxwell will resign after 21 years in the department. Both agreed to never seek or accept employment with the city.
Maxwell and Chan were given 120-day emergency suspensions without pay in September. According to letters from the city, the suspensions were “the result of an ongoing federal investigation into the illegal issuance of city permits within the Department of Safety & Permits.”
The suspensions were handed down days after a newspaper report by The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate that federal prosecutors had been investigating “allegations of wide-ranging corruption” in the department since 2014. The action was appealed to the Civil Service Commission.
By the time Maxwell and Chan were suspended in September, the federal investigation had already led to one indictment. In August, former city building inspector Kevin Richardson was charged in a federal bribery case.
— Louisiana Weekly
Stronger ties urged between school districts and HBCUs
NEW ORLEANS — A recent report and corresponding conference by the United Negro College Fund proposing stronger relationships and student mentoring between HBCUs and K-12 school systems included heavy involvement from New Orleans’ own historically Black colleges and universities.
The UNCF’s policy paper, titled, “Imparting Wisdom: HBCU Lessons for K-12 Education,” was a product of its Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute and detailed ways that best practices used by tradition-rich HBCU’s to achieve success can be applied to local school systems to encourage youth of color to excel and attend HBCUs.
“We wanted to uplift strategies from the best practices of HBCUs and apply them on K-12 education,” said Meredith Anderson, UNCF senior research associate and co-author of “Imparting Wisdom.”
“We wanted to merge the two, which was the impetus behind the report,” she said.
The release of the UNCF report was followed by a nationwide symposium discussing the positive impact HBCUs can have on K-12 students and their career and life goals.
The 2020 HBCU and K-12 Summit was held Jan. 21 at UNCF headquarters in Washington, D.C., and drew participants from various HBCUs across the country.
— Louisiana Weekly
Oldest Black veteran of Pearl Harbor attack honored
NEW YORK — City Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo joined colleagues at City Hall to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Rev. James E. Blakely on Jan. 23, 2020, the oldest known African American Pearl Harbor veteran on record.
The event last month occurred days after Blakely marked his Jan. 8, 1920, birth in Arkansas. He would later enlist in the U.S. Navy in September 1939 and was stationed — along with shipmate Doris Miller — aboard the USS Saint Louis during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that marked the U.S. military’s entry into World War II.
Miller was credit with manning anti-aircraft guns during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941 for which he had no training and tended to the wounded. The Navy awarded him its Navy Cross for his action.
During World War II, Blakely served aboard the USS President Jackson, which transported and evacuated troops during major combat operations in the Pacific Theater, including the battles of Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, the Marshal Islands and Guam.
Blakely was presented with a proclamation signed by Council Speaker Corey Johnson and more than 30 members.
— New York Amsterdam News
Lawmakers delay decision on removing disputed statue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Republican-led legislative panel has decided not to decide, for now, whether it thinks a bust of a former Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader should be removed from the Capitol.
The House committee on Naming, Designating, & Private Acts voted recently to delay consideration of the nonbinding resolution that favors removing the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest until the panel’s last meeting, likely months away. Republicans said the delay allows state Capitol Commission to weigh in.
Removing the bust would require approval from the Capitol Commission and then the state’s Historical Commission, as laid out by the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act.
Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune before the Civil War as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis. After the war, he was a leader of the Klan. His bust at the Capitol was unveiled in 1978.
— The Associated Press
