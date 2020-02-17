‘Old-boy-style racism’ leads to $600,000 settlement
PORTLAND, Ore. — Former West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus had his officers initiate an unwarranted, racially motivated surveillance and arrest of a black Portland man as a favor to the chief’s fishing buddy.
The city recently negotiated to pay $600,000 to the target of the rogue investigation, Michael Fesser, 48, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
It ends a federal lawsuit that Fesser filed in 2018.
“This case vividly illustrates a ready willingness on the part of the West Linn police to abuse the enormous power they have been given, and a casual, jocular, old-boy-style racism of the kind that we Oregonians tend to want to associate with the Deep South rather than our own institutions,” Fesser’s lawyer Paul Buchanan said.
The misdeeds by West Linn police include making a surreptitious audio recording of Fesser at work without a warrant or court order, arresting him without probable cause with the help of Portland police and seizing his cash, cellphone and documents without a search warrant, court records show.
The case file includes racist and crude text messages between West Linn police and Fesser’s boss at the time.
Fesser said he took legal action so this doesn’t happen to another black man.
— The Associated Press
Kentucky native gets military honor posthumously
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky native who attended the U.S. Military Academy and achieved the rank of colonel was promoted posthumously to the honorary rank of brigadier general in Kentucky by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Charles Young was born in Mays Lick, Kentucky, in 1864 to enslaved parents. He graduated from high school in Ohio, where his parents escaped slavery, Beshear’s office said in a news release.
As an Army officer, Young served in assignments ranging from Haiti and Liberia to Mexico and Nigeria. When he was medically discharged from active duty, Young had been promoted to colonel and was the highest-ranking African American in the military, the release said.
Young was buried in Arlington National Cemetery and was given full military honors.
The event was held recently in the Capitol Rotunda as part of the Legislative Black History Month Celebration.
— The Associated Press
Black lawmaker wants anti-bias training for police
LINCOLN, Neb. — Law enforcement officers would have to undergo anti-bias training under a bill that lawmakers advanced last week and that could be the last major piece of legislation proposed by Nebraska’s longest-serving and best-known state senator.
Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval on a 43-0 vote. It was introduced by Sen. Ernie Chambers, of Omaha, who designated it as his last official legislative priority bill in what could be his final year in office.
Chambers, 82, is the state’s longest-serving state lawmaker, having served 46 years in Nebraska’s single-chamber Legislature. He was briefly ousted from office in 2009 due to term limits, but returned after the minimum four-year hiatus and won two more consecutive four-year terms. Term limits will remove him from office again in January for at least four years.
The bill, which must still go through two more rounds of voting before it could go to the governor, would require two hours of anti-bias and implicit bias training as part of the continuing education requirements for local police officers and sheriff’s deputies. The Nebraska State Patrol would have to offer training as well to try to prevent racial profiling.
Chambers described the measure as a relatively small “peewee bill,” but said it could help prevent the deaths of unarmed black people.
“It will do some good,” said Chambers, who is black.
— The Associated Press
Florida lawmakers approve funding for Black memorials
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Memorials would be erected at two nearly forgotten Tampa cemeteries where hundreds of African Americans are buried, under a plan approved last week by the Florida Senate amid outrage over years of indifference that permitted development on top of the burial sites.
By unanimous voice vote, the Senate set aside $100,000 in its budget proposal to erect memorials at Zion and Ridgewood cemeteries, both in Tampa. The proposal still needs House approval.
Last summer, the Tampa Bay Times launched an investigation that unearthed evidence of a large cemetery beneath a public housing project. Prompted by the paper’s reporting, archaeologists have since confirmed that nearly 800 people were buried at Zion between 1901 and 1929. It was the first African American cemetery recognized by the city of Tampa.
Months later, ground-penetrating radar revealed another cemetery containing at least 145 graves, but possibly as many as 268, on the grounds of King High School in Tampa.
Scores of black cemeteries across the Southeast, including Florida, are at risk of being forever lost because they are now unmarked. A move is underway nationally to rediscover these lost cemeteries — especially small one containing the remains of slaves — to protect them from developers and to honor their role in American history.
Some Florida lawmakers want to establish a statewide task force to help identify and memorialize these lost cemeteries. But it remains unclear if that broader effort will gain traction.
— The Associated Press
Spirit Airlines operations center moving to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Spirit Airlines and Tennessee officials say the low-cost carrier is moving its operations control center from Florida to the Nashville area.
The project to move the operations center from Miramar, Florida, to Williamson County, Tennessee, represents an investment of $11.3 million and will bring 345 jobs to Tennessee over the next five years, officials said.
The center handles flight dispatch, crew scheduling, maintenance control, aircraft routing, air traffic control coordination and other aspects of the business.
Headquartered in South Florida, Spirit entered the Nashville market in October with nonstop flights to several cities.
— The Associated Press
Experts to discuss new research on Black homesteaders
LINCOLN, Neb. — Researchers at the Center for Great Plains Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next month will discuss in a lecture the new research on black homesteaders in the Great Plains.
The Paul A. Olson Great Plains Lecture is scheduled for Feb. 19 at the center in Lincoln.
Although few in comparison to the multitudes of white settlers, black people also carved out lives for themselves on homesteads. About 70% of them settled in clusters or “colonies,” the center said in a new release, including one in DeWitty, Nebraska.
The free public talk is part of a lecture series from the Center for Great Plains Studies on various Great Plains topics.
— The Associated Press
Appeals court appointment breaks barrier in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. — A former state and federal prosecutor now in private practice in Albuquerque will be the newest judge on the New Mexico Court of Appeals.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Friday the appointment of Shammara Haley Henderson to fill a vacancy created by the Jan. 31 retirement of Judge M. Monica Zamora.
A statement issued by the governor’s office said Henderson would be the first African American to be appointed to the state Court of Appeals, according to Aja Brooks, president of the New Mexico Black Lawyers Association.
Henderson was an assistant district attorney in Albuquerque and then an assistant U.S. attorney before going into private practice in 2017.
— The Associated Press
Students sue district over reprimand for racist posts
SALINE, Mich. — Four students in a southeastern Michigan town sued their school district over discipline they received in the wake of racist social media posts directed at black students.
The federal lawsuit, filed last week against Saline Area Schools, alleged district officials lacked authority to suspend the students over the posts, which led to a school meeting when a white parent asked a Hispanic parent why he didn’t “stay in Mexico.”
Last week, people rallied in the community about 40 miles southwest of Detroit to promote unity and inclusion.
The white students, who were not identified, were among those added to a private group on Snapchat, according to the lawsuit. Many of the students in the group, who were both white and black, were using what the lawsuit called “offensive terms like the ‘N’ word” — language it states was “inappropriate” and “immature,” yet shared “between friends and in a joking manner.”
The lawsuit claims that school officials “made a grossly negligent decision to verbally suspend all the Plaintiff children and barred them attending Saline High School indefinitely.” The suit seeks damages and injunctions reinstating the youths, two of whom have returned to class, as well as having their names cleared.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.