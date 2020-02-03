Repair citations now an option in police traffic stops
MINNEAPOLIS — Police officers are being given the option to hand out repair vouchers, rather than tickets, to motorists with minor vehicle defects in a policy change aimed in part at easing racial disparities in traffic stops.
Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the policy change Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced it was joining the voucher program.
Officers can issue drivers a voucher from the Lights On! program financed by the nonprofit MicroGrants, which partners with local organizations to promote economic self-sufficiency among lower-income residents. The vouchers can be redeemed at participating auto shops for such things as replacing a bulb in a broken taillight.
The new guidelines include exceptions in which equipment violations result in a crash or harm to an individual. Motorists with outstanding warrants or who have committed another crime can still be arrested after being pulled over.
The changes comes almost a year after a community forum, in which residents aired their frustrations over what they saw as years of harassment and discrimination at the hands of police.
More than half of motorists stopped citywide for equipment violations were black, according to a 2018 Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office report. The study found that in north Minneapolis, where neighborhoods are ethnically diverse, 80% of drivers pulled over were black and 12% were white.
Police review commission recommended for Ohio capital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state’s capital city should create an independent civilian review board to allow a second look at police actions, according to a report released Thursday by a commission created to study improvements to community and police relations.
The independent body would investigate police shootings and allegations of misconduct as part of correcting perceptions some in the community have about law enforcement, said Janet Jackson, chairwoman of the Community Safety Advisory Commission and a former judge.
The recommendation is one of 80 released following 18 months of review of police relations in Columbus by the panel.
Columbus police have a “significant disparity of use of force against minority residents” that the city must address, according to a report by Matrix Consulting Group last year for the safety advisory commission.
Arkansas foes line up against legalizing marijuana efforts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ surgeon general and church groups launched a campaign Thursday against recreational marijuana proposals that advocates hope to get on the ballot four years after voters approved medical marijuana.
The campaign is focused on urging people to not sign petitions circulating around the state for the two competing marijuana proposals. Supporters of the measures must submit at least 89,151 signatures from registered voters by July 3 and have their proposals’ wording approved by the state Board of Election Commissioners to qualify for the November ballot.
Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions, and dispensaries opened last year. Since then, medical marijuana sales in the state have exceeded $35 million.
The groups opposing the recreational pot proposals include the Arkansas Family Council and the Arkansas Faith and Ethics Council, which have filed paperwork with the state to campaign against the measures. Neither group plans television or radio advertising against the measures at this point.
$1.7 million settlement comes in fatal police shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County will pay $1.725 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed after deputies killed a mentally ill black man.
Mikel Laney McIntyre was shot by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies in May 2017. Officers fired 28 rounds at the 32-year-old during rush-hour traffic encounter on a major highway.
McIntyre had been undergoing a mental health crisis and threw large rocks at deputies, hitting one in the head, before trying to run away.
An attorney for McIntyre’s mother announced the settlement on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported.
The shooting resulted in a critical August 2018 county inspector general’s report, which said deputies fired an “excessive, unnecessary” number of rounds. Protests targeted the county’s leadership after the sheriff retaliated against the then-inspector general by locking him out of agency offices and the jail.
Alabama college sets up port for slave ship murals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A historically black college in Alabama is unveiling a new home for murals that depict a famous revolt by African captives aboard a slave-trading ship more than 180 years ago.
Talladega College on Friday was scheduled to dedicate a new museum to hold paintings illustrating the story of the Amistad mutiny, which was the subject of a 1997 movie directed by Steven Spielberg.
Commissioned by the college in 1938 and painted by artist Hale Woodruff, the murals hung in the campus library for nearly seven decades until they were removed for restoration and a national tour in 2008.
Worth about $50 million, according to the college, the three paintings will now be the centerpiece of a new campus exhibit.
Talladega College, located about 50 miles east of Birmingham, is a private, four-year school founded in 1867, two years after the end of the Civil War, by the descendants of slaves.
S.C. high court asked to rule on rejecting forfeiture laws
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A prosecutor is appealing to the South Carolina Supreme Court a lower court’s ruling that the state’s forfeiture laws are not legal.
Last year, Circuit Judge Steven John ruled the state and U.S. constitutions were violated by a law that allows police departments to take cash, cars, houses and other items that came from proceeds of illegal activities even if someone isn’t convicted of a crime.
The ruling only affected two counties — Horry and Georgetown — so state Solicitor Jimmy Richardson is asking the Supreme Court to decide if the ruling was right and should be applied to the whole state.
The case involves a man who had about $20,000 in cash taken from him after he was arrested on drug charges. John ruled the seizure amounted to an excessive fine. His opinion said the burden of proving the source and use of the money or other items are on the property owner and there isn’t sufficient judicial review of the forfeiture process.
The justices haven’t decided if they will take up the case.
The South Carolina House are reportedly working on a reform bill that includes abolishing forfeiture in cases where the property owner is not convicted of a crime and swift initial hearings to decide if the property should be returned to owners while they await trial in criminal cases.
