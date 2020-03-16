10 Connecticut firms join gender equity pledge
HARTFORD, Conn. — Ten major private-sector companies in Connecticut have pledged to close the gender gap in corporate leadership over the next decade.
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who last year called on companies to support the priorities of the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls, lauded the 10 firms that have signed onto the national Paradigm for Parity pledge to achieve gender parity by 2030.
“This is a critical step towards closing the gender pay gap and ensuring that all women working in our state have equal opportunities for success,” Bysiewicz said in a statement that also noted only 36 women CEOs currently headed Fortune 500 companies in the U.S.
The participating companies include Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Cigna, CVS Health (including Aetna), Eversource Energy, Frontier Communications, KeyCorp/KeyBank, Stanley Black and Decker, Synchrony Financial, The Hartford, and United Technologies Corporation.
— The Associated Press
Calif. sued over personalized license plate restrictions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California may have to end most restrictions on personalized license plate language that some might find offensive, if a lawsuit filed last week prevails.
The libertarian Pacific Legal Foundation lawsuit challenges the state Department of Motor Vehicles’ current policy on free speech grounds.
The department denied more than 30,000 of the nearly 250,000 applications submitted in 2018, the last year for which statistics are available, after deciding that the proposed language “may carry connotations offensive to good taste and decency,” says the lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco.
“This broad and vague regulation requires four full-time DMV administrators police license plate applications,” the lawsuit argues. Those denials “deprive plaintiffs their right to freedom of speech, in violation of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”
The environmental plates challenged in the lawsuit cost $53 initially and $43 annually to renew and are among 14 special interest license plates that help pay for environmental and special programs. The vanity plates brought in nearly $60 million in revenue for the state last year.
— The Associated Press
Urban League installs new leader in Florida capital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Calling his appointment as the top leader of the Tallahassee Urban League “the opportunity of a lifetime,” Curtis Taylor said he will intensify the organization’s effort on fighting crime.
Bringing back the Urban League’s jobs program will be a good start, he said.
“We’ve got to bring about jobs in our
The announcement that Taylor is the Urban League’s next president and CEO was made at a recent press conference. He had spent the last 20 months in the same positions on an interim basis since the retirement of Rev. Ernest Ferrell in 2018.
“Everything that we can bring to the table to make a difference, we will do that,” Taylor said.
— Capital Outlook
Bill to fund lessons about 1920 race riot in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 100-year-old Election Day massacre of African Americans in a small central Florida town could become part of school lessons and Museum of Florida History exhibits under a bill the Senate passed unanimously recently.
The bill would require the Department of Education’s African American History Task Force to examine ways the Ocoee Election Day Riots could be incorporate in the state’s Black history curriculum. It also directs the Department of State to find ways to promote the massacre in the state’s history museum and other museums across the state.
“It’s tragic, it’s disturbing, but it’s our history,” Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy said in an interview after the vote. It’s just a compelling story.”
The gist of the story is this: Two prominent African Americans from Ocoee — July Perry and Moses Norman — were leading an effort to register Black voters for the presidential election, but after Black voters were turned away at the polls, a white mob formed. Norman fled the town, but Perry was arrested and shot before the mob took him from his jail cell and lynched him.
The mob then set fire to all Black homes in the town, as well as two churches and a meeting hall. An estimated 60 African Americans were killed and the remaining fled the town, abandoning their property.
“It’s not a story that’s isolated,” Bracy said, adding that people approached him about other horrific acts of violence during that era of Florida’s history. “I knew about Ocoee because I live there, but as I started to research it, Florida’s history regarding racial violence is terrible.”
Bracy said a common theme in much of the violence and lynchings was an effort to steal property from Black landowners. And he believes that was also the case in Ocoee, where Perry was a wealthy man with a lot of land.
In addition to teaching the history in Florida schools and museums, the Department of State would be directed to try to seek inclusion of the Ocoee riots in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. The state Department of Environmental Protection would be directed to see if there is an appropriate state park or state park facility that could be named for victims of the riots.
A similar House bill hasn’t received a committee hearing and the legislative session is scheduled to end March 13.
— The Associated Press
N.C. school board candidate fired over racial comment
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A man who won a North Carolina school board primary has been fired from his job and asked to withdraw from the race because of a slur about Black people that he posted on social media.
Eric Whitfield is one of four Republicans on the November ballot for the Onslow County Board of Education race. He posted the racially offensive comment recently on Facebook, using a controversial term referring to African Americans, news outlets reported.
Whitfield made the comment on a post from Al Burgess, who is the former head of the local NAACP and a member of the Jacksonville Planning Advisory Board. Burgess’ post was discussing the nomination of Mark Robinson, who won the Republican nomination for the state’s lieutenant governor.
Burgess and Robinson are both Black.
Burgess said he isn’t sure why Whitfield took exception to his comments on Robinson.
The post doesn’t appear to be on Burgess’ page anymore. Whitfield’s page has been taken down but a screenshot of the comment has been circulated.
Whitfield was an instructor at the Jacksonville Christian Academy but the private school confirmed his termination.
Two Onslow County Board of Education members, Jeff Hudson and Bill Lanier, had asked Whitfield to withdraw from the race.
— The Associated Press
Partnership aims to preserve African American sites
INDIANAPOLIS — A new partnership financed by memorial funds endowed by Eli Lilly and Co.’s first Black chemist has set its sights on preserving some of Indiana’s significant African American landmarks.
Standiford “Stan” Cox, who died in February 2019, worked for Indianapolis-based Lilly for 32 years in a variety of positions after becoming the drugmaker’s first Black chemist in 1957.
The Brazil, Indiana, native was a generous advocate for preserving African American heritage sites, and he established two funds with the Central Indiana Community Foundation — one in his name and one honoring his parents. Those funds are the basis with the foundation’s new partnership with Indiana Landmarks that will provide grants to help preserve historic African American sites.
The statewide group will serve as a key preservation adviser to the funds while an Indiana Landmarks committee will identify significant places and evaluate projects the program could assist. The initial recommendations will be announced in late March, based in part on sites’ architectural and/or historical significance, opportunities for redevelopment and the threat of demolition.
— The Associated Press
Judges to decide whether to exonerate men in 2002 killing
RALEIGH, N.C. — Three judges in North Carolina will decide whether to exonerate four men who were convicted as boys in the killing of NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather.
The men won a major victory late Friday when the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission found sufficient evidence of factual innocence to send their cases to a panel of three Superior Court judges. The 5-3 vote came after a week-long hearing in the cases of Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Nathaniel Cauthen and Jermal Tolliver.
A fifth man convicted in the case, Dorrell Brayboy, was fatally stabbed outside a Winston-Salem supermarket last year.
Cauthen and his brother, Banner, who were 15 and 14 years old at the time of Nathaniel Jones’ death, were convicted of first-degree murder and are serving life in prison.
Brayboy, Bryant and Tolliver — all 15 at the time — were convicted of second-degree murder and were released after serving prison time.
The commission voted after all four men testified Friday, saying they weren’t in Jones’ neighborhood until after the crime was committed and that they were coerced into confessing.
The 61-year-old Jones was found outside his Winston-Salem home on Nov 15, 2002. He had been beaten, with his hands taped together and his mouth taped shut. He died of a heart attack.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.