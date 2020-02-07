4 indicted in fatal shooting at football game in N.J.
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. — Four men have been indicted on weapons charges in the fatal shooting at New Jersey high school football game.
The men were indicted Tuesday on unlawful possession of a weapon and other charges tied to the Nov. 15 shooting at Pleasantville High School that left a young boy dead, the Press of Atlantic City reported. Gunfire occurred in the stands during the playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.
Alvin Wyatt, 31, also indicted Tuesday on murder charges, is accused of wounding three people in the bleachers, with 10-year-old Micah Tennant dying of his injuries less than a week later.
Prosecutors alleged the four men charged left the game, threw the gun out the car window and led police on a chase to Atlantic City, where they were arrested. Wyatt was captured on the football field moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville police officer who was part of the game’s security detail.
All five men are scheduled to be arraigned later this month in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Former FedEx manager pleads guilty in theft scheme
DOVER, Del. — A former FedEx manager in Delaware is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing and reselling merchandise being shipped by the company.
Joseph Kukta, 43, of Laurel, Delaware, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax evasion. A federal judge in Baltimore scheduled his sentencing for June 18.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
Kukta, who worked as a senior manager at the FedEx facility in Seaford, Delaware, admitted that from 2009 through June 2019, he stole packages and resold the items to a person currently living in Colorado at roughly half their retail price.
