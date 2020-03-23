Delaware State University to hold ‘virtual’ graduation
WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware State University, whose campus has been closed to the public since last week, plans to have a “virtual” graduation ceremony.
It is the first graduation ceremony to be upended by the spread of coronavirus in Delaware. The outbreak has prompted a slew of closures and postponements over the past two weeks.
The News Journal reports that University President Tony Allen said in a letter that students in the Class of 2020 will have two options for commencement. They can either take part in a “virtual event” on May 15 or participate in an in-person commencement ceremony in the fall. Allen said the university will choose a date for the ceremony no later than July 1.
On Sunday, Gov. John Carney ordered Delaware residents to stay home and nonessential businesses to close starting Tuesday.
Death penalty will be sought in movie theater
YORK — Prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty in the case of a man charged in a shooting death inside a Pennsylvania movie theater last year.
Anu-Malik Johnson, 21, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses in the Dec. 2 shooting of Andre White Jr., 22, at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township.
York County prosecutors said in court documents that capital punishment would be warranted if Johnson is convicted of first-degree murder because they allege he knowingly created a grave risk of death to another person by his actions. Johnson was formally arraigned on the murder charges in York County Court on Friday.
Jalen Bellaflores, 19, is charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and evidence-tampering. He was originally charged with homicide but prosecutors later withdrew the charge because the police investigation did not support it.
Witnesses have said White had briefly spoken with the defendants as he headed to his seat. Authorities allege that White and Bellaflores moved to different seats, and Bellaflores later headed toward the exit while Johnson approached the seated victim and shot him. Police say a female bystander was shot in the face as the gunmen fled.
Police Chief John Snyder has said Johnson and White knew each other and there there was “some animosity” between the two men.
State high court rules virus curbs apply to gun shops
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by a gun shop that challenged Gov. Tom Wolf’s authority to shutter businesses determined to be “non-life-sustaining,” paving the way for enforcement to begin Monday.
— Compiled from The Associated Press
Without comment, a majority of the state’s high court late Sunday denied the petition by a gun shop, a gun purchaser and a law firm to have Wolf’s shutdown order thrown out.
The suit had claimed, amidst growing uncertainty, the right to self-defense is quote “the epitome of life-sustaining” and that with gun stores shuttered, Pennsylvanians are being denied Second Amendment rights to bear arms.
The Democratic governor has ordered all nonessential businesses to close their physical locations indefinitely, saying the measure is needed to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Enforcement by state police and other state and local agencies was to begin Monday morning, with violators subject to warnings, fines, license suspensions and even criminal charges.
