Gasoline station gun battle leaves 2 dead in Chester
CHESTER — Police have arrested two suspects following a gasoline station convenience store robbery and gun battle that left two people dead near Philadelphia.
Officers in Chester were called to the Sunoco A-Plus Mini Market 4 a.m. Saturday and found 29-year-old Tahriq Doward in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
Lasantos Saunders, 30, was found a block away in the driver’s seat of a car, also with a gunshot wound.
Both men were pronounced dead at their respective scene.
Police said surveillance footage and further investigation indicates that several people assaulted and robbed Saunders inside the store. Employees escorted the attackers out, but moments later Doward returned and exchanged gunfire with Saunders.
Police said two men were charged with robbery, aggravated assault and other counts, but not with the homicide of Saunders.
The fatal shootings on Saturday morning brought the city’s homicide total to five so far this year.
Scranton may shutter schools over asbestos, lead
Schools with extensive asbestos or lead issues could be the first permanently closed in the Scranton School District.
As the district follows its recovery plan and aims to achieve financial solvency within five years, the environmental issues in city schools will have a significant impact.
Reports released last week revealed high lead levels in the water at nine buildings and the presence of asbestos in all but the district’s four newest schools. In the last month, the district turned off water or posted signs at 38 sinks and fountains. Asbestos inspections revealed more than 950 areas with asbestos, more than 200 of which need urgent attention.
With the recovery plan calling for permanent school closures, the costs associated with repairs could shape the plan for consolidation.
New DNA tests solve 1991 rape, murder case in N.J.
FREEHOLD, N.J. — Authorities say new DNA tests by a private forensic lab have allowed them to solve the rape and murder of a woman whose body was found at the boardwalk of a seaside city in New Jersey nearly three decades ago.
The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office said Friday that Clarence Turnage, who died in 2014, has been identified as the attacker, but they are still trying to confirm that Christa Engel was the woman whose body was found under a ramp at the Asbury Park boardwalk in March 1991.
Prosecutors said Engel, who was born in West Germany and was married in New Jersey in 1961, had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled. A suspect was charged initially but later exonerated after initial tests on DNA taken from the crime scene.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
