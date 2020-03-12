Delaware lawmakers eye ban on cashless stores
DOVER, Del. — Some state lawmakers say that if you do business in Delaware, you need to accept cash.
A bill introduced Tuesday prohibits any business selling goods or services from refusing to accept cash from a consumer making an in-person purchase.
Senate President David McBride says not everyone has a bank account and many people cannot obtain credit or debit cards. Lawmakers also note that there is currently no federal law mandating that businesses or individuals accept paper currency.
Officials in other states and localities, including Massachusetts, New Jersey, Philadelphia and New York City also have taken action to ban cashless stores. Massachusetts passed its law almost 40 years ago.
Under the proposed legislation in Delaware, a person who violated the law could be fined up to $10,000 for each violation.
Judge blocks political donor disclosure law in N.J.
TRENTON, N.J. — A federal judge permanently halted a recent New Jersey law requiring increased political donor disclosure.
U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti granted the permanent injunction Wednesday by signing an order agreed to by the state attorney general, who was defending the law, and one of the groups suing to stop it called the Illinois Opportunity Project.
The measure required political organizations and some nonprofits to disclose all spending over $3,000, up from $1,600. It also mandated that contributors giving more than $10,000 would be disclosed.
Along with the Illinois group, the American Civil Liberties Union and Americans for Prosperity, a think tank founded by the Koch brothers, also sought to put a stop to the law, which was signed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in June.
The groups had argued the law runs afoul of the Constitution and could lead to a chill on First Amendment rights by deterring potential contributions to organizations.
The state had said that the measure simply aimed at uncovering who was “pulling the strings” in politics.
The ruling means the measure will likely not be in effect for this year’s election in New Jersey, where the General Assembly is on the ticket.
Officer convicted of hitting handcuffed teenager
CAMDEN, N.J. — Jurors found a New Jersey police officer guilty of official misconduct after he was captured on a body camera hitting a handcuffed teenage girl.
The panel Wednesday was deadlocked on whether John Flinn, 29, of Williamstown, had endangered the welfare of a child.
Flinn was suspended from the Gloucester Township Police Department after the 2018 incident in which he responded to a reported disturbance and encountered the 13-year-old.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
Camden County prosecutors said the girl complied with police instructions and allowed Flinn to handcuff her. But prosecutors said he “struck her twice on the side of the face, causing her to cry out in pain.”
Flinn, who had been on the police force since 2015, will be sentenced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.