Man convicted in slaying of Nicky Minaj crew member
A man has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Nicky Minaj crew member outside a Philadelphia bar five years ago.
Khaliyfa Neely, 38, was also convicted Friday of aggravated and simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime in the February 2015 death of De’Von Andre Pickett. He will be sentenced April 24.
Prosecutors said Pickett, 29, was preparing to go on tour as rapper Nicki Minaj’s stage manager when he was stabbed outside a bar in the Germantown section of the city.
An earlier trial on the charges against Neely ended in a hung jury last year. Another man, now-36-year-old Pierce Boykin, was initially charged with the killing. But that charge was dropped and he was instead charged with aggravated assault after prosecutors said more evidence pointed to Neely as the killer.
Jewish history museum seeks bankruptcy protection
The National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, seeking relief from debt brought by construction efforts.
Phil Darivoff, chair of the museum’s board, told The Philadelphia Inquirer the museum has been carrying millions of dollars in debt since it opened its 100,000-square-foot location at Independence Mall in 2010. The $150 million terra cotta and glass facility replaced a small brick building about a block away.
The museum owes a little over $30 million to bondholders and about $500,000 to unsecured creditors, according to court documents.
“It is a weight on our shoulders that we have to get rid of,” Darivoff said.
Museum officials said the bankruptcy proceedings won’t affect museum operations or staffing.
Ruling vacated for teacher accused of using racial slur
PENNS GROVE, N.J. — A state judge has vacated an arbitrator’s ruling that a New Jersey school district cannot fire a tenured middle school teacher accused of using a racial slur in class, and a new arbitrator will now hear the case.
NJ.com reported Monday that Superior Court Judge Robert Becker Jr. issued the ruling Thursday, though it’s not clear what spurred the decision regarding Bruce Bassetti. The new arbitrator will be selected by the state’s education commissioner, but it’s not clear when that will happen or when the case will be heard.
The Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional school board had voted last April to bring tenure charges against Bassetti, a 14-year science teacher veteran at who used the slur after he confronted an unruly white student. The board also sought to suspend him for 120 days without pay and seek his dismissal.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
But arbitrator Peter Adomeit ruled last September that Bassetti was “muttering to himself” and not addressing students in his 7th grade class, so firing him was not warranted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.