Atlantic City change of government vote can proceed
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City voters will be allowed to decide whether to scrap their current form of government, which includes an elected mayor, in favor of one led by a city manager.
A Superior Court judge on Wednesday allowed the March 31 special election to proceed as planned, rejecting a challenge to the vote brought by the city’s Democratic Party.
Backers of the change cite Atlantic City’s long history of government corruption and mismanagement, and say a city manager would bring much-needed professionalism to City Hall. Opponents view it as yet another attempt by out-of-towners to seize power and money from a city led by minority officials.
Judge Julio Mendez heard nearly three hours of arguments for and against the election Monday and issued his ruling Wednesday.
The ballot question asks whether to replace Atlantic City’s current system of a directly elected mayor and nine council members with an appointed city manager and a five-member council. The new form of government also would eliminate the public’s right to seek ballot questions through the initiative and referendum process.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
