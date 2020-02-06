U.S. appeals court upholds city’s salary history ban
Employers in Philadelphia cannot ask job applicants for their salary history, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals partially reversed a lower court’s 2018 decision that said the city could not ban employers from asking about salary history but could ban them from using it to determine wages.
The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce sued the city after the law was passed in 2017, saying the statute would violate employers’ First Amendment rights to ask potential hires about their salary history.
Supporters of the law have said that since women have historically been paid less than men, the practice of asking for a salary history can help perpetuate a cycle of lower salaries for women.
In Judge Theodore McKee’s decision, he wrote that the provision does limit employers’ speech, but that it is “only because that limitation prevents the tentacles of any past wage discrimination from attaching to an employee’s subsequent salary.”
Several cities and states have passed similar legislation including New York City, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
‘Straw Hat Bandit’ returns to life behind prison bars
A man dubbed the “Straw Hat Bandit” for the distinctive disguises he donned while robbing numerous banks in the Philadelphia area over a nine-year period is headed back to prison.
Richard Boyle, 60, of Plumstead, was sentenced Wednesday to 71 years in prison for his most recent robberies.
He was convicted last March for 11 separate bank robberies in Bucks and Montgomery counties between 2012 and 2016, as well as weapons and money laundering offenses. Those robberies came after he was released from prison for another string of bank robberies.
Boyle’s crimes netted him more than $500,000 overall, much of which was laundered through his photography business, authorities said. He frequently hid his identity with various hats and disguises while brandishing a gun, and often made decoy emergency calls aimed at slowing down responding police.
Ex-inmate acquitted in fatal prison riot arrested
DOVER, Del. — A former prison inmate who was accused of leading a fatal riot at Delaware’s maximum-security prison but acquitted on all charges is back behind bars.
Authorities at Howard R. Young prison in Wilmington took custody of 33-year-old Roman Shankaras about 5:30 p.m. Saturday after he was arrested by Wilmington police.
Charges included possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and violating probation, according to Department of Correction officials.
Shankaras was among 18 inmates who were charged in the 2017 riot, during which prison guard Steven Floyd was killed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.