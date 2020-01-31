Delaware State bribery case nets 3-year prison term
WILMINGTON, Del. — A New Jersey man who bribed an administrator at Delaware State University to get in-state tuition rates for hundreds of out-of-state students has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Stephen Williams of Neptune, New Jersey is an alumnuns of the historically black university. He pleaded guilty last year to bribery charges in federal court in Wilimigton, Delaware, where he was sentenced Friday to 42 months in prison.
Authorirties say the school lost out on more than $3 million in tuition payments from more than 250 students in a scheme that ran from 2013 through 2017.
Prosecutors say they still do not know how much money Williams made in the scheme.
Former DSU associate registrar Crystal Martin, who accepted the bribes, will be sentenced next month.
Under the scheme, Williams collected a fee from the students who sought to pay in-state tuition, and Williams paid a percentage of that fee to Martin as a bribe.
-- Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.