Gas driller pulls out of talks in $5M suit against resident
One of Pennsylvania’s largest gas drillers pulled out of settlement talks aimed at resolving its $5 million lawsuit against a resident whose drinking water was contaminated and who has spent years bashing the energy industry.
Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. sued Dimock resident Ray Kemble and his former lawyers in 2017, claiming they tried to extort the company through frivolous litigation. Cabot also claims Kemble violated a 2012 settlement agreement by repeatedly “spouting lies” about the company in public.
State regulators held Cabot responsible for polluting residential water wells and banned it from drilling in a 9-square-mile area of Dimock, a rural community 150 miles north of Philadelphia.
The company, which has drilled hundreds of wells in the Marcellus Shale natural gas formation, pulled out of a settlement conference scheduled for Friday because the parties have made “no progress” toward resolution, Cabot said in a legal filing.
Lawsuit over secret bathroom camera gets hearing
WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware judge is holding a hearing in a lawsuit over the secret filming of women and girls in a restaurant bathroom.
Tuesday’s hearing involved a lawsuit filed in 2018 by the mother of two young girls. The plaintiffs are identified in court filings as Jane Does, and the hearing will take place in a closed courtroom in Wilmington.
An employee of Moe’s Southwest Grill on Kirkwood Highway near Wilmington pleaded guilty in 2017 to five felony charges of violation of privacy. Luis Eduardo Lopez was sentenced to five years behind bars.
Lopez was arrested in 2016 after a hidden camera was discovered by a restaurant employee. Authorities have said the camera was secured to a trash can and placed in a position to capture images of women while they used a specific toilet.
Average property tax climbs to nearly $9,000 in N.J.
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s average property tax bill climbed 2% in 2019 to $8,953, according to data released Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.
Murphy said in a statement that the figures show the smallest two-year property tax increase under any governor in their first two years in office. Even so, New Jersey is regularly at the top of states with the highest property taxes in the country.
The taxes fund local schools and government, and the lion’s share of the state’s nearly $40 billion budget is given back to schools in the form of aid aimed at taking pressure off property taxpayers.
The new state data also showed the value of the average residence rose by about 2% - $316,000 to $323,000 -- from 2018 to 2019.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
