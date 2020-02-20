Nursing home firm fined $15.4 million in billing case
BROCKWAY — A Pennsylvania-based nursing home company has agreed to pay more than $15.4 million to resolve allegations of overbilling for medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy services, federal authorities said Wednesday.
The Department of Justice said the False Claims Act allegations involved overbilling Medicare and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program from 2011 through 2017.
Guardian, based in Brockway, was accused of having facilities bill for patients at the highest level of Medicare reimbursement “when services at that level were not medically necessary and were influenced by financial considerations rather than resident needs,” federal authorities said.
Two former employees who brought the allegations are to receive approximately $2.8 million, the department said.
Guardian operates more than 50 nursing facilities in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
Shooting near school leaves woman dead, 3 wounded
A street shooting near a Catholic school in Philadelphia left a woman dead and three men wounded, authorities said, including one who was hospitalized in critical condition.
The shooting occurred about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, when two men came from around a corner and started shooting at a group of people, authorities said. Witnesses reported hearing roughly 20 shots overall.
The shooting occurred shortly after students were dismissed from the St. Malachy school at 1012 W. Thompson St., but no one from the school was injured in the incident.
Yaniyah Foster, 19, and a 25-year-old man were both shot in the head. Foster died late Wednesday, while the man remains hospitalized in critical condition. The two other wounded men — a 23-year-old shot in the foot and a 25-year-old who was hit in the right arm — were listed in stable condition.
The shooters apparently fled the scene on foot and remained at large Thursday. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.
Ruling allows wider access to police use-of-force reports
TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that police reports about the use of force must be made public upon request even if they refer to a minor who has been charged as a delinquent.
Wednesday’s ruling by the state Appellate Division handed The Trentonian newspaper a win in its lawsuit against Ewing Township, the paper reported.
The decision follows the township’s decision in 2018 to deny the publication’s request for information regarding a Jan. 5, 2018, arrest where an officer manhandled a 16-year-old suspected of stealing a car.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
The newspaper requested the use of force report on Jan. 23, 2018, under public records laws. Ewing Township denied the request, citing a New Jersey law that says any law enforcement record concerning juveniles charged as delinquent “shall be strictly safeguarded from public inspection.”
In March 2018, the Trentonian filed a lawsuit, which a Mercer County assignment judge dismissed. It appealed the decision five months later.
