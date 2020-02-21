Ex-Delaware State registrar sentenced in bribery scheme
WILMINGTON, Del. — A former Delaware State University registrar convicted of taking bribes to arrange in-state tuition rates for out-of-state students was sentenced to just over a year in prison.
Crystal Martin was also ordered Thursday to help her co-defendant pay back the $3.2 million the scheme cost the university, U.S. Judge Richard J. Andrews ordered.
Martin pleaded guilty to bribery charges last year and said her co-conspirator, Stephen Williams, would bring her students from out-of-state to be reclassified as in-state residents. The reclassification could save those students up to $9,000 on tuition, The Delaware News Journal reported.
Martin accepted payments of $300 to $600 from each student whose status she changed, according to previous court testimony.
Williams, of Neptune, New Jersey, was an alumnus of the university and also pleaded guilty last year to bribery charges. He was sentenced to about three and a half years in prison in January.
More than 250 students were involved in the scheme that ran from 2013 through 2017, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura D. Hatcher.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
2 charged in deadly shooting near Catholic school
Two people have been arrested in connection with a street shooting near a Catholic school in Philadelphia that left a woman dead and three men wounded, authorities said.
Charles Davis, 25, and a 16-year-old boy, both of Philadelphia, were charged late Thursday with murder, six counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses. It’s not clear if more arrests will be made, authorities said.
The counts stem from the Wednesday afternoon attack, when two men came from around a corner and started shooting at a group of seven people, authorities said. Witnesses reported hearing roughly 20 shots overall at the scene near the St. Malachy school at 1012 W. Thompson St.
Yaniyah Foster, 19, and a 25-year-old man were both shot in the head. Foster died late Wednesday, while the man remains hospitalized. The two other wounded men were both treated at a hospital.
