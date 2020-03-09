Man charged in deadly shooting of ex-football star
A man has been charged in the death of a former New Jersey high school football star shot following a fistfight on a Philadelphia street a week ago.
Police said Monday that 22-year-old Anthony Nieves is charged with murder, aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and weapons crimes.
Authorities said 25-year-old Zaire Williams of West Deptford, New Jersey, was shot in the head on March 2 just blocks away from the Temple University campus, where he played football before transferring to the University of Maine. He had been a star running back at Timber Creek High School in Sicklerville, New Jersey.
Williams was driven to a hospital in a private car, but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Authorities have not said what prompted the fight.
Court documents don’t list an attorney for Nieves and a listed number for him couldn’t be found Monday.
Lawmaker, teachers union reach health benefits deal
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney and the state’s biggest teachers’ union said Monday they’ve reached a deal that would overhaul workers’ health benefits, resulting in $1 billion in annual savings.
Some details were available, and the agreement between Sweeney and New Jersey Education Association President Marie Blistan would require legislation before being enacted.
Sweeney said most of the savings would come from the design of teachers’ health plans,
Among the changes he and Blistan discussed involve how teachers finance their health benefits. Under legislation signed by former Gov. Chris Christie, union members pay for benefits as a percentage of health care premiums. Under the new proposal, they’d instead pay as a percentage of their salary.
The agreement would amount to about $670 million in savings for school districts, which get funded by levying property taxes on residents. New Jersey residents paid about $16 billion in school taxes in 2019, according to the state. The proposed savings would be about 4% of the 2019 school portion of the property tax levy.
About $403 million in savings from the changed plans would go to members of the union.
The deal comes after Sweeney and the union clashed for years stemming from disagreements over funding of the public pension, and the union’s decision in 2017 to back Sweeney’s political opponent.
U.S. judge denies dismissal of whistleblower lawsuit
WILMINGTON, Del. — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit against Delaware’s largest hospital system.
The lawsuit filed by former Christiana Care compliance officer Ronald Sherman and backed by the federal government alleges that the hospital system defrauded taxpayers by funneling Medicaid payments to independent doctors as kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals.
The judge denied Christiana’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit after holding a hearing on Friday.
