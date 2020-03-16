N.J. widens lockdown of enterprises across state
TRENTON, N.J. — All of New Jersey’s public and private schools, along with colleges and universities, will close indefinitely starting Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said, while bars, restaurants and casinos will shutter at 8 p.m. on Monday.
Bars and restaurants can remain open for takeout or delivery only. The governor also said that gatherings of 50 or more people would be prohibited, in line with federal guidelines.
He announced the closings on a call with fellow Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo, of New York, and Ned Lamont, of Connecticut, who are calling for similar closures in their states as part of a regional response to the virus.
Murphy told residents to take the threat from the virus seriously — calling out people over the weekend who frequented bars and pubs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. He also added that people should not panic.
Delaware suspends all jury trials amid virus fears
WILMINGTON, Del. — All civil and criminal jury trials in Delaware have been suspended until April 15 under an order aimed at protecting jurors, lawyer, judges and court staff from coronavirus.
The order was issued Sunday by Judge Jan Jurden, president judge of Superior Court in Delaware. It says anyone who has been summoned for jury duty is excused and should not report to court. The grand jury and other court proceedings that involve smaller groups of people will continue.
Status hearings in specialty courts will also be postponed. Those include veteran’s court, mental health court, drug court and reentry court.
Under the order, probation violation hearings for non-incarcerated offenders will also be postponed. Probation hearings for incarcerated offenders will be heard at the discretion of the judicial officer.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
Pennsylvania shuts down 600 state-run liquor stores
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania will shut down all of its roughly 600 state-owned wine and liquor stores as part of the state’s expanding shutdown as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration tries to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
All wine and liquor stores and licensee service centers will close 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said in a statement.
Online sales ended Monday.
Board Chairman Tim Holden said in a statement that he knew store closings will hurt consumers and licensees, but that fighting the public health crisis must take priority.
Wolf already ordered the stores to shut down after Monday in four southeastern Pennsylvania counties — Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery — where he had said there was “confirmed evidence of risk.”
