N.J. weighs tackling toxic political culture for women
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey will re-evaluate workplace standards and guidelines for state employees, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday, following up on a promise to address what he and others have said is a toxic and misogynistic culture in politics.
“I believe that a more respectful culture for women in our state is a moral imperative. Getting to the root causes and dismantling a system that has existed for far too long won’t be easy,” Murphy said in a statement.
The administration will bring on a labor expert to examine the state’s current procedures and recommend how to proceed. The expert will recommend how to improve training and develop new “more robust” training, among other duties, Murphy said.
Scranton teachers to rally, delay one-day strike
Scranton teachers postponed a one-day strike and rally in Harrisburg scheduled for next week.
Union leaders learned Tuesday that Gov. Tom Wolf plans to be in South America next week, and members of the appropriations committees, originally scheduled to meet Tuesday, will also be absent from Harrisburg on Feb. 18.
“It would be like going down there with no audience,” said Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers.
Feb. 18 will now be a normal school day, she said. A new strike date has not been scheduled.
More than 500 teachers had signed up for the trip to Harrisburg, where they planned to demand equitable funding from the state during a rally in the Capitol Building’s rotunda.
Judges urged to uphold felon name-change restrictions
PITTSBURGH — A lawyer with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office told a panel of judges Thursday to uphold a state law that bars some convicted felons from legally changing their names, in a case brought by three transgender women.
Alexander Korn said during Commonwealth Court oral argument in Pittsburgh that overturning that provision of the Name Change Act could frustrate employers seeking accurate background checks, the Post-Gazette reported.
The women are unable to change their masculine first names because of a 1998 state law that was designed to prevent fraud. They sued the state along with the Department of State and its secretary, Kathy Boockvar.
Pennsylvania law requires anyone convicted of a felony to wait at least two years after completion of their sentence to apply for a name change, and those convicted of certain more serious felonies are permanently barred from changing their names.
Challenges to similar laws have occurred in Illinois, Texas and Wisconsin.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
