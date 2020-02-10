N.J. Senate OKs cutting lead level alerts to 10 days
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey water systems would have just 10 days, instead of 60, to notify residents about elevated lead levels under a bill the state’s Democrat-led Senate passed on Monday.
The chamber passed the measure 39-0. Now the bill goes to the Assembly, also led by Democrats.
It’s the latest development concerning lead in the water since Newark, the state’s biggest city, reported elevated drinking water levels in just a handful of samples last year. The city has since begun replacing the lead pipes that connect water mains to homes — known as lead service lines — as have other cities, like Trenton.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has called for a $500 million bond to replace all the state’s lead service lines, but the proposal is so far stalled in the Democrat-led Legislature.
New Jersey has 582 water systems that serve towns. About 60% are owned by towns, cities or regional authorities, while 40% are investor owned. A small fraction are owned and operated by the state.
Temple, Eagles reach extension on stadium use
The Philadelphia Eagles and Temple University have reached a five-year extension on the use of Lincoln Financial Field — with an additional five-year option.
Lincoln Financial Field has served as the home of Temple football since 2003. The extension deal is effective immediately.
“We have enjoyed a great relationship for the past 17 seasons, as our staffs have worked together to make Lincoln Financial Field the home for Temple Football. We look forward to continuing that tradition into the future,” said Don Smolenski, Eagles president.
Temple, which has sought to build a football stadium near its campus in North Philadelphia, is one of four universities in the country that share game day facilities with National Football League clubs. The other Division-I A programs are in similar partnerships are in Miami, Pittsburgh, Tampa. Florida.
Cookout slaying jurors take break from deliberations
PITTSBURGH — Jurors resume deliberations Tuesday in the case against the remaining defendant in the slayings of five people and an unborn baby at a western Pennsylvania cookout almost four years ago.
Closing arguments were delivered Monday in the Allegheny County trial of 33-year-old Cheron Shelton, who is charged with first- and third-degree murder in the March 2016 slayings in the Pittsburgh suburb of Wilkinsburg.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
Charges were dismissed earlier against Shelton’s co-defendant, 31-year-old Robert Thomas. Authorities had alleged that he opened fire on one side and Shelton gunned down victims running onto a porch for safety. They allege the target, who survived, was a person Shelton believed was involved in the 2013 murder of a friend.
Prosecutors have said they will seek capital punishment in the event of a first-degree murder conviction.
