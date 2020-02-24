Pregnant woman dies in North Philly shooting
A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a double shooting that critically injured a man in North Philadelphia, authorities said.
The woman, described as approximately in her 30s, was shot once in the chest about 6 p.m. Friday, police said. A 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and left shoulder, police said.
WPVI-TV reported that police said two or three men began firing shots at a minivan occupied by the victims.
The male victim drive to Temple University Hospital with the female victim, who was pronounced dead minutes after she was shot, police said. An emergency C-section was done and the newborn was also pronounced dead, police said.
The male victim was listed in critical condition. No arrests were reported and no weapons have been recovered.
Amazon seeks $4.5M for new facility in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Online retail giant Amazon raked in $11.6 billion in profit last year but is asking for $4.5 million from Delaware taxpayers.
Officials have kept a veil of secrecy around the request to be considered Monday by the state Council on Development Finance. The agenda for the meeting states only that Amazon.com Services LLC is requesting a Delaware Strategic Fund grant “to establish its operations in Wilmington.”
But media reports suggest that Amazon is eyeing a distribution facility on the site of a former General Motors plant that was shuttered in 2009. A Nevada-based commercial development company that has worked with Amazon in the past has applied to build a five-story, 3.8 million-square-foot facility at the former Boxwood Road assembly plant in Newport.
Md. measure would create family leave insurance pool
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland workers would be able to take 12 weeks off of work to care for a new child or an ill family member through a new state-administered insurance pool that would provide partial wage replacement, under legislation that received a hearing in a House committee Monday.
The measure would create a fund supported by weekly employer and employee contributions. Each would contribute half, based on a sliding scale.
An employee with the state’s average wage would contribute $3.62 a week, said Del. Kris Valderrama, a Democrat sponsoring the bill.
But opponents said it would create the potential for up to 24 weeks off in some circumstances. Opponents said while they were not fully opposed to the concept, the Maryland measure was too burdensome.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
