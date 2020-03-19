Delaware gains nearly $1 million from opioid tax
DOVER, Del. — A new tax on opioid painkillers in Delaware has generated almost $1 million to help support abuse prevention and treatment programs, officials said Wednesday.
The Division of Professional Regulation had sent invoices to 41 companies as of last week for more than $547,000, with more than $483,000 received for third-quarter 2019 invoices. Fourth-quarter invoices to 42 companies for more than $528,000 were sent earlier this month.
The new law imposes a per-pill tax on prescription opioids ranging from a few cents to a dollar or more, based on their strength and whether they are brand-name or generic. Officials estimated last year that the tax would raise about $8 million over three years.
For example, a single 10-milligram pill of the common generic opioid oxycodone carries a 4-cent tax, while the surcharge on a brand-name equivalent of the same relatively low dose is 15 cents.
Companies that refuse to pay the tax can be charged a penalty of up to $100 a day or 10 percent of the total tax due, whichever is greater.
N.J. toll hike hearings go on amid outbreak limits
TRENTON, N.J. — Public hearings on sweeping toll hikes at two of New Jersey’s major highways went ahead Wednesday despite cancellations of other public events due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority held a hearing Wednesday at its headquarters in Woodbridge and a had a second hearing later at the Camden County College. Both hearings were to be livestreamed.
The authority is proposing raising tolls up to 36% on the New Jersey Turnpike and up to 27% on the Garden State Parkway. The additional revenue will help fund a long-term capital plan that includes several road-widening and bridge repair projects expected to cost between $1.3 billion and $3.5 billion.
Under the proposed rates, a passenger car traveling the length of the turnpike from southern New Jersey to New York City would pay $18.85, up from $13.85. Garden State Parkway tolls would rise from 50 cents to 65 cents in some places and $1.50 to $1.90 in others.
‘Multiple victims’ shot in central Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. — Victims of a shooting at a motel in central Pennsylvania were being treated on Thursday and police said they did not have a suspect in custody.
East Lampeter Township Police Lt. Matt Hess said there were “multiple” victims but he declined to say how many, and he was unsure if any had been killed.
Police were called to a motel on Old Philadelphia Pike outside Lancaster after 1 a.m. Thursday for the shooting. Hess said gunshot victims were hospitalized..
