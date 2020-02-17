Rutgers-Camden campus chancellor to step down
CAMDEN, N.J. — The chancellor of Rutgers University-Camden has announced plans to step down after the current academic year.
The university said Monday that Chancellor Phoebe Haddon will return to the faculty as a law professor on July 1.
Haddon was the school’s first female African-American leader when she was selected in 2014. Among her accomplishments were an increase in enrollment at the campus, where there are about 7,400 students, up from about 6,400 when she arrived.
The Camden campus is one of three comprising the state university. The others are the main campus in New Brunswick and a northern campus in Newark.
Haddon leaves as Rutgers welcomes its first black president, Northwestern University provost Jonathan Holloway. Haddon said that didn’t prompt her decision but it does allow Holloway to look for new leadership and gives her more time for other projects such as her new role as chair of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank.
Presidential hopefuls race state ballot filing deadline
HARRISBURG — The first Democratic presidential candidates are filing voter signatures to get on Pennsylvania’s primary ballot, according to information from the state election office.
The first to file was California billionaire Tom Steyer, submitting signatures on Thursday. He was followed the following day by Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana; Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota; Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts; and Mike Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York Mayor.
President Donald Trump’s campaign also filed his paperwork Friday to get on the Republican primary ballot.
The other campaigns have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file 2,000 signatures of voters who are registered Democrats to get on Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary ballot. The state has the sixth-most delegates in the Democratic primary.
Fire ‘pretty much destroyed’ 140-year-old church in N.J.
ELIZABETH, N.J. — An early morning fire ripped through a church in New Jersey, forcing cancellation of services, but no injuries were reported.
Officials say the blaze at Shiloh Baptist Church in Elizabeth was reported about 3 a.m. Sunday.
Arriving fire crews reported the structure fully engulfed in flames. Officials said the back of the structure collapsed, and crews worked to try to protect nearby buildings.
Chief Thomas McNamara of the Elizabeth fire department said the church was “pretty much destroyed” and called it “a sad day.”
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
The church’s Facebook page lists its founding date as November 1879.
