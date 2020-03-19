USDA to appeal ruling halting food stamp changes
WASHINGTON — The Agriculture Department said Wednesday that it would appeal a judge’s ruling that it would be “arbitrary and capricious” to move forward during a global health crisis with food stamp changes that could force hundreds of thousands from the program.
Federal Judge Beryl Howell, in a ruling late last week, stopped a set of changes that would have taken effect on April 1. On Wednesday, an Agriculture Department spokesperson responded to an Associated Press query with a terse email saying only that “USDA disagrees with the court’s reasoning and will appeal its decision.”
Under the current rules, able-bodied adults without dependents must show they’ve worked at least 80 hours each month for more than three months in a 36-month period to stay in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly known as food stamps.
However, individual states have had the ability to waive that work requirement and time limit for regions that have high unemployment rates. The changes, championed by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, would have taken that waiver ability from the states, starting on April 1.
Estimates from the Agriculture Department set the number of people who would be removed from the program at approximately 700,000.
In response to a lawsuit brought by a group of state attorneys general, Howell ordered a freeze on the changes.
Mideast airlines lose $7B as outbreak closes airports
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Seven Middle Eastern countries have suspended all commercial flights due to the fast-spreading new coronavirus, as the aviation industry’s largest trade association announced Thursday that airlines in the region have already lost more than $7 billion in revenue.
Those losses translate into potentially hundreds of thousands of people losing their jobs in the airline industry in the Middle East alone, the International Air Transport Association said.
IATA called for emergency aid of up to $200 billion for airlines globally.
The Middle East has some 20,000 cases of the virus, with most cases in Iran or linked to travel from Iran.
IATA says 16,000 passenger flights have been cancelled in the Middle East since the end of January.
“A lot of jobs are at risk, economies of the nations are being impacted and airline business in the Middle East is taking a bit hit,” Muhammad Albakri, IATA’s regional vice president for Africa and the Middle East, told reporters.
Already, major carriers like Emirates have urged pilots and cabin crew to take unpaid leave.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
