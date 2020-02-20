MGM Resorts hack affected 10.6 million former guests
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International has confirmed the company was hacked after a report was released detailing information from more than 10 million former hotel guests was compromised.
ZDNet released a report Wednesday revealing 10,683,188 guests were affected after the company’s cloud server was hacked, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
MGM Resorts declined to confirm the actual number of affected guests because the data included duplicates.
Someone had gained unauthorized access to certain information including guest names, phone numbers, drivers license and passport information, MGM Resorts said in a statement. No financial, payment card or password data was involved, the company said.
Victoria’s Secret changes hands, looks to reinvent itself
NEW YORK — Victoria’s Secret, which once defined sexy with its leggy supermodels in their lacy bras and oversized angel wings, has a new owner.
L Brands said Thursday that the private-equity firm Sycamore Partners will buy 55% of Victoria’s Secret for about $525 million. The Columbus, Ohio, company will keep the remaining 45% stake. After the sale, L Brands will be left with its Bath & Body Works chain and Victoria’s Secret will become a private company.
Les Wexner, 82, who founded the parent company in 1963, will step down as chairman and CEO after the transaction is completed and become chairman emeritus.
To successfully turn around Victoria’s Secret, Sycamore will need to change up the corporate culture, reinvent the fashions and redesign the stores to make them more contemporary, experts say. Sycamore manages a $10 billion portfolio including such struggling retailers as Belk, Hot Topic and Talbots.
Iran reports 3 new cases of virus causing global panic
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran said Thursday that three more people have been infected with the new virus that originated in central China, following an announcement the day before that two people had died of the illness caused by the virus in the Iranian city of Qom.
All schools and universities, including religious Shiite seminaries, were shut down in the holy city of Qom, according to the official IRNA news agency. Other news reports said Iran had recently evacuated 60 Iranian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the epidemic.
Qom, located around 86 miles south of the capital, Tehran, is a popular religious destination and a center of learning and religious studies for Shiite Muslims from inside Iran, as well as Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
