Janitors, security guards OK strike in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Thousand of janitors and security guards who work at Twin Cities retail stores and office buildings have authorized a strike if the two sides cannot reach an agreement.
Members of the Service Employees International Union voted Saturday to authorize a walkout. The vote does not mean a strike is certain. The two sides continue to negotiate.
SEIU Local 26 President Iris Altamirano told Minnesota Public Radio News that sick time is a key issue and that negotiators also remain far apart on wages.
Attorney John Nesse, who represents the cleaning contractors, said they’re disappointed with the vote, noting there were “over 100 proposed changes to the contract that remain open at this point.”
More bargaining sessions are scheduled in the next two weeks, he said.
U.S. speeds up cases involving translators blocked by ban
SEATTLE — President Donald Trump’s administration has agreed to speed up the cases of some former interpreters for the U.S. military in Iraq and hundreds of other refugees whose efforts to move to the United States have been in limbo since he announced his travel bans three years ago.
The news was contained in a settlement filed in federal court in Seattle on Monday. It concerned more than 300 refugees who were on the verge of being permitted to come to America in 2017 when their applications were halted as part of Trump’s efforts to restrict travel from several mostly Muslim nations.
Some of those affected are close relatives of refugees who are already in the U.S., while others are from 11 countries, including Egypt, Iran and Somalia, that Trump singled out, citing security reasons.
The restrictions on refugees from the 11 countries and on relatives of those already in the U.S. — known as “follow-to-join” refugees — were companion measures to Trump’s broader travel bans on those seeking visas to enter the U.S., which the Supreme Court eventually allowed.
Under the settlement, the refugees won’t automatically be admitted to the U.S., but the government agreed to move their cases to the front of the line for processing.
‘Satanist’ soldier pleads guilty to bomb plot charges
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 24-year-old an Army infantry soldier described by prosecutors as a Satanist who hoped to overthrow the U.S. government pleaded guilty Monday to distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm.
Jarrett William Smith, a private first class stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, and previously at Fort Bliss, Texas, admitted during a court hearing to providing information about explosives in September to an FBI undercover agent.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
Smith signed a formal plea agreement with federal prosecutors and then entered his pleas verbally during a half-hour court hearing before U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.