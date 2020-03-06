Ohio mayor upset as Klan group plans repeat rally
DAYTON, Ohio — A Ku Klux Klan group that caused tensions with a rally in Ohio last year has applied to hold another one this year.
The Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana recently asked for a permit for a Sept. 5 rally in Dayton. Montgomery County’s administrator said the application hasn’t yet been approved, the Dayton Daily News reported.
At least 10 people want to speak publicly while defending “white Christian American rights,” the application states.
Fewer than 10 people rallied last May on Dayton’s courthouse square, badly outnumbered by hundreds of anti-Klan protesters. A massive police presence kept order without direct clashes or injuries after many downtown businesses shut down and roads were blocked.
While there was widespread sentiment against the rally in 2019, local authorities concluded they had to allow the group to exercise its freedoms of speech and assembly.
Mayor Nan Whaley said she’s incredibly frustrated, and understands people in Dayton are upset and angry about the group’s plans to return. The Democrat said she is asking state and congressional officials for help.
The city said the cost of protecting the Klan members and anti-Klan-protesters during the rally and alternative events held last Memorial Day weekend ran roughly $650,000, with an estimated $250,000 going for for personnel costs.
Tunisia suicide bombing kills 1 near U.S. embassy
TUNIS, Tunisia — Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia on Friday, killing one police officer and wounding four others, the Interior Ministry said.
Lawmaker Yosri Dali, head of the armed forces and security commission, confirmed eyewitness reports that the bombers were on a motorcycle. Dali said in an interview with Radio Mosaique that they blew themselves up when a police patrol stopped them to ask where they were going.
Hundreds of police swarmed around the embassy on the outskirts of Tunis, the Tunisian capital, after the bombings.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Authorities did not confirm media reports naming the attackers.
