Finland jails Sierra Leone man in war crimes case
HELSINKI — A Finnish court has jailed in a custody hearing a 50-year-old Sierra Leone man suspected of committing serious war crimes and crimes against humanity from 1999 through 2003 during Liberia’s bloody second civil war.
The man, who wasn’t publicly named, is suspected of several murders, gross human rights abuses in exceptional circumstances, aggravated war crimes and an aggravated rape, said the Pirkanmaa District Court during Thursday’s hearing in Tampere, where he lived with his family.
The Finnish newspaper Iltalehti, citing court documents, identified him as Gibril Ealoghima Massaquoi, a citizen of Liberia’s neighbor Sierra Leone who had lived in Finland for more than 10 years. Official charges need to be filed by the end of January 2021, the Finnish court said.
Massaquoi was arrested on Tuesday by Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation.
S.C. longest serving Black lawmaker stepping down
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A state senator who has served in the South Carolina General Assembly since 1975 said he will step aside at the end of the year.
Sen. John Matthews, 79, said Tuesday that he would not file for reelection later this month.
The Democrat from Orangeburg County spent 10 years in the House after being elected in 1974. He was then elected to the state Senate in 1984, serving ever since.
No African American lawmaker has served longer at the Statehouse.
Matthews is fourth in the Senate in seniority, behind Democrat Nikki Setzler, a Democrat as well as Hugh Leatherman and Senate President Harvey Peeler, both Republicans.
Detention-made goods from China face U.S. ban
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan Congressional commission said Wednesday that China is forcing Uighurs and other minorities to work against their will in detention centers and factories in Xinjiang in the far West, and called for a halt of U.S. imports from the entire region.
The newly introduced Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act says the ban is needed because forced labor has contaminated the entire 640,000 square mile Xinjiang region, making it impossible to fairly audit factories where workers can’t speak freely.
Over the past four years, the Chinese government has detained more than a million people from Xinjiang, most of them Uighurs, in internment camps and prisons where they are subjected to ideological and behavioral requirements. China has long suspected the Uighurs, who are mostly Muslim, of harboring separatist tendencies because of their distinct culture, language and religion.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.