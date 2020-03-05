Wrongly convicted lawsuit can continue in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas man whose murder conviction was vacated after he served 23 years in prison may continue with key claims in his lawsuit against a former city police officer and others accused of framing him, a federal judge ruled.
Lamonte McIntyre was convicted in a 1994 double homicide in Kansas City. His conviction was vacated in 2017 and he was awarded $1.5 million in compensation and a certificate of innocence last month.
McIntyre and his mother, Rose McIntyre, allege in the lawsuit that sloppy police work led to his conviction. They also contend former police detective Roger Golubski forced Rose McIntyre to perform oral sex but targeted her son after she rejected his subsequent sexual demands.
They also allege Golubski had a history of sexual exploitation of poor black women, and that other officers knew about it and did nothing to stop it.
Panama to expand subway with tunnel under canal
PANAMA CITY — A new metro line for Panama City will run through a tunnel bored beneath the interoceanic canal to reach western suburbs, rather than passing over the canal alongside a planned new bridge as was originally anticipated as part of a broader $4 billion infrastructure project, authorities recently said.
Agustín Arias, director of special projects for the capital’s subway system, said officials opted for a single tunnel option, divided in half and 42 feet in diameter. It will be the first such tunnel underneath the canal.
Work on the new Line 3 of the metro is expected to begin in the coming weeks pending approval from the General Comptroller’s Office.
Public Works Minister Rafael Sabonge said the decision to separate the projects — Line 3 and the fourth bridge traversing the canal — was made primarily to avoid delays to the subway expansion, something that is eagerly awaited by residents west of Panama City.
Ivory Coast president decides against seeking 3rd term
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — President Alassane Ouattara said Thursday that he will not run for re-election in October, ending speculation that he would try for a third term.
“I would like to solemnly announce that I have decided not to be a candidate in the presidential election on October 31, 2020 and to transfer power to a young generation,” he said before deputies and senators in the capital, Yamoussoukro. “It was an honor to serve my country.”
When Ouattara was first elected in 2010, Laurent Gbagbo, who was president at that time, refused to acknowledge the win, leading to months of violence that claimed more than 3,000 lives.
Ivory Coast has seen a rise in political tensions ahead of the Oct. 31 elections.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
