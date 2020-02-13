Man convicted in parking lot shooting attacked in prison
MIAMI — The man who was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed black man during a parking lot dispute was attacked in prison Tuesday and has been transferred to protective custody, his lawyer said.
Michael Drejka, 49, was hit in the head with a sock that had a lock inside, defense attorney Bryant Camareno told The Associated Press. Drejka, who is serving a 20-year prison term, is being held at the Lancaster Correctional Institution in north Florida.
Drejka’s wife told his attorneys he is now living in fear, news outlets in Tampa reported. He needed five stitches to close the wound, the reports said.
The Department of Corrections said in a news release that Drejka was examined by medical staff and the incident is being investigated.
Drejka , who is white, was convicted in August for the 2018 shooting that killed Markeis McGlockton, 28, after a dispute outside a convenience store. The incident was capture of a video security camera and played at the trial.
Virginia governor’s No. 2 has libel lawsuit dismissed
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A judge on Tuesday tossed out a libel lawsuit filed by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax against a television network he accused of slanted reporting on sexual assault allegations against him.
U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria dismissed the lawsuit. But he declined to grant CBS’ request that the network be awarded attorney’s fees, disagreeing with the network’s contention that the lawsuit amounted to an abuse of the legal process.
Fairfax sued CBS for $400 million in September, after the network aired exclusive interviews with two women, Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson, who accused him of sexual assault more than 15 years ago. He said the encounters were consensual and argued in the lawsuit that the network reported the allegations in a way that insinuated his guilt.
In a statement Tuesday, Fairfax said he will appeal the dismissal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.
Sudan to hand over ousted leader for genocide trial
CAIRO — Sudan’s transitional authorities have agreed to hand over ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court to face trial on charges of war crimes and genocide, a top Sudanese official said Tuesday, in a deal with rebels to surrender all those wanted in connection with the Darfur conflict.
For a decade after his indictment, al-Bashir confounded the court based in The Hague, Netherlands. He not only was out of reach during his 30 years in power in Khartoum, but he also traveled abroad frequently to visit friendly leaders without fear of arrest.
The military overthrew al-Bashir in April 2019 amid massive public protests of his rule, and he has been jailed in Khartoum since then.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
