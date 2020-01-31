U.S. targets Tanzanian official over anti-gay remarks
The United States has sanctioned a Tanzanian official who sparked fear in the gay community by announcing plans to track and punish homosexuals in the East African nation.
The U.S. statement released Friday accuses Paul Christian Makonda, regional commissioner for Dar es Salaam, of “targeting marginalized individuals,” repressing the opposition and cracking down on freedom of expression.
In a travel warning in December, the U.S. said “individuals detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct could be subject to forced anal examinations.“
The new statement also says the U.S. is deeply concerned with the deteriorating respect for human rights in Tanzania, whose first-term President John Magufuli has been accused by rights groups of widespread repression of the opposition, journalists and others.
Tanzania is schedule presidential election in October.
Rapper Mase calls out Diddy in dispute
NEW YORK — Nearly a week after honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala, rapper Mase lashed out at the Bad Boy Records founder and accused Combs of ripping him off along with others signed to his label.
“I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself,” Mase posted on Instagram.
“Your past business practices knowingly has ... been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label.”
A representative for Combs did not immediately respond to an email request for comment Friday.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.