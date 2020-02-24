Lesotho court to decide on murder trial for premier
MASERU, Lesotho — The prime minister appeared in court Monday but the murder case against him failed to proceed as the magistrate referred the matter to the Constitutional Court to decide whether a sitting prime minister can be charged with any crime.
Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’, 80, is accused of murder in the 2017 killing of his estranged wife, Lipolelo. His current wife, Maesaiah, already has been charged after briefly fleeing to neighboring South Africa. Last week the prime minister himself left for South Africa for what his lawyer called medical reasons, missing a court appearance.
Monday was Thabane’s first public appearance since then, and it came as a surprise to many in the southern African kingdom.
Virginia passes bill to end Lee-Jackson holiday
RICHMOND, Va. — Amid an ongoing debate about how Virginia should acknowledge its Confederate history, state lawmakers passed a bill Monday that scraps a 116-year-old state holiday honoring rebel generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
The House approved legislation that had already cleared the Senate, advancing the measure to Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports it. The bill designates Election Day as a state holiday instead.
“Voting is our most fundamental right as Americans — and it is past time we stopped celebrating men who worked actively to uphold the system of slavery,” Northam said in a statement. “We are one step closer to a more representative and inclusive Virginia.”
Lee-Jackson Day, established in 1904, is observed annually on the Friday preceding the third Monday in January. It honors the Confederate generals, both native Virginians.
For a time, the holiday was combined with the one celebrating civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but the holidays were split in 2000.
Togo president keeps hold on power with election win
LOME, Togo — Togo’s electoral commission said Monday the country’s president easily won a fourth term, extending the grip his family has had on power since 1967, while the opposition alleged organized fraud.
The commission announced overnight that President Faure Gnassingbe received 72% of the votes in preliminary results. The West African nation’s constitutional court will make the final, official announcement.
Opposition candidate Agbeyome Kodjo, who was second with 18% of the vote, saw his home surrounded by the military as vote-counting began. The minister of security, Gen. Damehame Yark, said it was done to ensure protection.
On Monday, Kodjo rejected the results, describing them as “concocted in the ruling party’s laboratory.”
Gnassingbe took office in 2005 following the death of his father, who seized power in 1967. Under the country’s current law, he could remain in office until 2030.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
