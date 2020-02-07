N.Y. court tags fantasy sports gambling as illegal
ALBANY, N.Y. — Daily fantasy contests like those operated by FanDuel and DraftKings face an uncertain future in New York after an appellate court ruled Thursday that a 2016 law legalizing such games violated a constitutional prohibition on gambling.
The court upheld a lower court’s ruling that the Legislature unlawfully authorized the activity by classifying it as a game of skill, not chance.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law in 2016 that cleared the way for companies like DraftKings and FanDuel to operate and be regulated in New York.
The legal challenge of the law’s constitutionality was coordinated by the group Stop Predatory Gambling on behalf of four plaintiffs who had suffered personal or family harm from gambling debts.
U.S. House approves $4.7B in aid for Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives approved on Friday a $4.7 billion disaster relief package for Puerto Rico, an effort to help recovery efforts after a series of earthquakes hit the US territory in recent months.
President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the bill, and it is unlikely to advance in the Republican-held Senate. The legislation includes funding for community development block grants, road repairs, schools and energy, as well as tax breaks for residents of Puerto Rico.
It passed with a vote of 237-161.
Extremists carry out 7 beheading in Mozambique
MAPUTO, Mozambique — Seven people were beheaded last week after attacks on homes, schools, health clinics as the violence has displaced thousands and threatens billions of dollars in foreign investments.
This is the growing problem that Islamic extremist violence has created in northernmost Mozambique.
About 500 people have been killed, many of them beheaded, since the extremists started their attacks in Oct. 2017. Not much is known about the rebels, but last year they became allied with the Islamic State group, which now issues claims of responsibility for attacks.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
Seven people were beheaded last as the armed rebels cut a swathe through the Quissanga district, heading south then east toward the Indian Ocean coast and the islands of the Quirimbas archipelago.
A handwritten letter, purporting to be from the “Armed forces of Ali Xababe (Al Shabaab),” said the rebels plan to continue to move south as far as the Mieze high security prison outside Pemba, where many of those arrested on suspicion of involvement in the insurgency are held.
