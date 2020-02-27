Colorado set to end death penalty in overriding veto
DENVER — Colorado is set to become the 22nd U.S. state to abolish the death penalty after lawmakers on Wednesday approved a repeal bill that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has pledged to sign into law.
Passage had been virtually certain with Democrats holding a substantial majority in the House — even with several Democratic lawmakers casting “no” votes for the 36-27 override vote.
The bill, passed by the Democrat-dominated state Senate in January, would apply to offenses charged starting July 1 and would not affect the fate of the three men on Colorado’s death row who face execution by lethal injection. But Polis has suggested he might consider clemency for them if asked.
Colorado’s last execution occurred in 1997, when Gary Lee Davis was put to death by lethal injection for the 1986 murder of neighbor Virginia May.
3,000 troops to fight extremism in West Africa
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — African leaders have decided to work on deploying 3,000 troops to West Africa’s troubled Sahel region as extremist attacks surge, an African Union official said Thursday.
The force would be a significant new player in the sprawling, arid region south of the Sahara Desert where fighters linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group killed thousands of people last year — at times working together in an unprecedented move.
The decision by African leaders comes as the United States considers cutting its military presence in Africa while urging African nations to address problems.
Smail Chergui, the African Union commissioner for peace and security, relayed the new troop decision that was taken at the recent AU summit during a meeting Thursday with visiting European Union officials.
Walmart plans to launch rival to Amazon Prime
NEW YORK — Walmart confirms plans to develop a competitor to Amazon’s juggernaut Prime membership program.
The company declined on Thursday to offer details, but a spokeswoman said it will be called Walmart+.
News website Vox first reported the news about Walmart’s new membership program earlier Thursday and said the discounter would have certain perks that the online leader couldn’t offer. Vox says that the Bentonville, Arkansas retailer will be publicly testing the program as soon as March.
The initiative comes as Walmart is locked in an arms race with Amazon for faster deliveries to customers. Amazon Prime charges $119 annually for membership, while Walmart recently rolled out a program to pay a yearly $98 fee or a monthly $12.95 fee to receive unlimited same-day grocery deliveries from nearly 2,000 of its stores.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
