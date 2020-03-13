Missouri NAACP calls for top election official to resign
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri NAACP on Friday called for the state’s top election official to step down in part over his criticism of the Kansas City mayor, who complained about issues voting during last week’s presidential primary.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who is black, on Tuesday struggled to vote after a poll worker mistakenly switched his first and last names while searching for him in the voter rolls.
After Lucas took to Twitter to raise issues with his experience voting, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is white, criticized Lucas. Ashcroft said Lucas could have voted if he wanted to but declined two efforts to resolve the problem at that time.
Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel said Ashcroft’s comment that Lucas could have voted if he wanted to “fits into a racial narrative that has been used in Missouri for a very long time and one that the NAACP is still fighting against.”
Libya reports $3 billion loss as oil crisis deepens
CAIRO — The oil crisis in Libya is deepening as a blockade of the country’s vital oil fields generated losses of more than $3 billion, the national oil corporation announced late Thursday.
The war-torn country controls vast oil reserves, the biggest in Africa, and typically pumps out 1.2 billion barrels a day.
But its regular oil production ground to a halt in January when tribes loyal to eastern-based forces seized large export terminals and choked off major pipelines, jeopardizing the national economy that relies heavily on oil revenues.
The National Oil Corporation reported that production had been reduced to a trickle of 97,500 barrels a day. It warned of a looming fuel shortage given the government’s inability to pay for imports.
The country’s oil wealth has long been at the center of strife between opposition forces under the command of Khalifa Hifter and the U.N.-backed government based in the capital, Tripoli.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
