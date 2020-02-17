Trial set in chemical plant fire tied to 2017 hurricane
HOUSTON — Hurricane Harvey’s historic flooding in 2017 overwhelmed power systems at a chemical plant in suburban Houston, eventually causing organic peroxides made at the facility to catch fire and explode, sending noxious black smoke into the air.
The blaze forced the evacuation of more than 200 residents from the area and sent 21 people, including first responders, to the hospital. Many residents in Crosby near the plant said they were sickened by the toxic mix of chemicals that spewed into the air and have since sued the company.
The Pennsylvania-based company said the fire was caused by an act of God — Harvey, which dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in parts of the Houston area and caused 36 deaths. But prosecutors say Arkema bears criminal responsibility for the toxic cloud released by the blaze because it failed to properly prepare for the storm.
The company, a subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer, and three of its executives are set to stand trial in Houston this week in a case that legal experts say will be a challenge for prosecutors to win.
Ex-South African leader sorry for apartheid remark
JOHANNESBURG — Former South African president FW de Klerk on Monday apologized and withdrew his statement that the country’s former system of racial separation, apartheid, was not a crime against humanity.
De Klerk, the last president under apartheid, caused an uproar with the comment during an interview last week with state broadcaster SABC.
De Klerk announced the release of Nelson Mandela from prison 30 years ago, paving the way for the end of apartheid and South Africa’s first all-race elections in 1994 that saw Mandela voted into power.
De Klerk was later awarded a Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela for their role in the country’s transition.
However, de Klerk’s views on apartheid have remained divisive. His latest comments came as South Africa celebrated the 30th anniversary of Mandela’s release.
Apartheid was declared a crime against humanity by the United Nations in 1973. The U.N. was among the organizations criticizing de Klerk for his statement.
Calif. Apple stores must pay workers during bag searches
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Employees at Apple stores must be paid for time they spend waiting for managers or security guards to search their bags to make sure they’re not stealing anything, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
What’s more, the justices said their class-action ruling is retroactive, covering all Apple California rank-and-file employees who were subject to the bag-search policy from July 25, 2009, to the present. There are 52 stores in California.
