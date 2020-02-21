Puerto Rico fights debt restructuring deal in court
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s government went to court on Wednesday to fight a deal that a federal control board overseeing the U.S. territory’s finances recently reached with bondholders to reduce the island’s debt by $24 billion.
In the motion, attorneys said it’s unclear how the board plans to move forward with the deal without government support and cooperation.
The motion was filed more than a week after Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez said she opposed the debt-restructuring deal, adding that while bondholders would receive additional benefits as part of the amended deal, it was unfavorable to retirees, some of whom would receive up to an 8.5% cut in their pension. The public pension system faces more than $50 billion in unfunded pension benefits.
The deal with several groups of bondholders to reduce debt from some $35 billion to roughly $11 billion requires in part that Puerto Rico legislators pass a bill to issue new bonds.
The deal is one of the largest since officials announced in 2015 that Puerto Rico was unable to pay its more than $70 billion public debt load after decades of mismanagement, corruption and excessive borrowing to balance budgets. It then filed for the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in May 2017.
Man convicted in fatal stabbing of 2 in racist rant PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of fatally stabbing two people who prosecutors say tried to stop his racist tirade against two young Black women on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train was convicted of murder Friday after an emotional trial that featured testimony from both women and the sole survivor of the attack nearly three years ago.
Jurors found Jeremy Christian, 37, guilty of the deaths of Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best. He also was convicted of attempted murder for stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher and assault and menacing for shouting slurs and throwing a bottle at a black woman on another light rail train the day before the May 26, 2017, stabbings.
A judge last year dismissed charges of aggravated murder — which carries a potential death sentence — because of a new Oregon law that narrows the definition of aggravated murder.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
