Lawmaker, candidate recall hostile street encounter
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating after an Arkansas lawmaker and a legislative candidate said they were harassed following a fundraiser and heard what they believe was a gunshot.
State Rep. Vivian Flowers and Ryan Davis told police that the incident occurred Monday night after a fundraiser for Davis’ bid for a Little Rock area House seat. Flowers and Davis, who are both black, said a white resident came out of his home and told them to leave while they were talking in the street, according to a police report.
The man told them “they did not belong in the area,” Davis told police.
Davis said he and Flowers yelled back at the man that they weren’t going anywhere and had a right to be on the street, police said. A white woman came out of another house and began yelling at them, later telling them to “drop dead,” police said.
Davis and Flowers told police they heard a loud bang that they believed was a gunshot.
According to the police report, officers responding had their weapons drawn on Davis and Flowers before the two told them they were the ones who called. Police said they did not find any shell casings in the area and that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to make an arrest. .
Alabama judicial elections upheld as not being bias
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge on Wednesday upheld Alabama’s method of electing appellate judges by statewide vote, rejecting claims that it is racially discriminatory and ensures an all-white court.
U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins ruled in favor of Alabama in the 2016 lawsuit brought by the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP and several black voters.
The lawsuit contended the at-large method of electing judges violates the Voting Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution because it dilutes the voting power of African Americans in the state and keeps them from electing their preferred candidates.
The lawsuit has sought to switch the state to elections by districts, or another method, of electing appellate judges.
Namibia court upholds presidential election results
WINDHOEK, Namibia — The nation’s Supreme Court upheld the results of last year’s presidential election on Wednesday, saying the challengers failed to prove that the ruling party manipulated electronic voting machines.
The ruling means President Hage Geingob will continue in his second term. He won in November with 56% of the vote while Namibia’s first independent presidential candidate, Panduleni Itula, received 29% in the country’s tightest presidential race since independence in 1990.
Itula and four opposition party leaders had urged the court to declare the election results invalid and order a fresh vote, saying the machines’ lack of a paper trail removed a key means of checking the results.
Future elections must now include a verifiable paper trail.
