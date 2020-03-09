Florida passes bill to seek out ‘lost’ Black cemeteries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida would create a task force to identify unmarked and abandoned African American cemeteries and make recommendations on how to preserve them under a bill unanimously passed by the Senate on Monday.
Several such cemeteries have been found around the state, including one in Tampa where the local housing authority built apartments above the graves of about 800 African Americans buried in the early 1900s, and a slave burying ground that’s now under a Tallahassee golf course.
The Tampa Bay Times wrote a series of articles that brought attention to the Zion Cemetery at the site of a public housing development. That prompted local officials to investigate the graves. Also last year, a separate African American cemetery was discovered on the grounds of a Tampa high school.
The bill would establish memorials at the two Tampa sites and would direct the Department of State to work with the University of South Florida and the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University to research the Zion Cemetery and identify relatives of those buried there.
A similar House bill hasn’t received a committee hearing, and the Legislature is scheduled to end its annual session on Friday.
Ethiopia says inaccurate dam information given to Trump
An Ethiopian Cabinet minister says that U.S. President Donald Trump was provided with “inaccurate and inadequate” information about the dam the country is building on the Nile River.
The remarks came amid a public disagreement with Egypt after Ethiopia did not attend the latest round of talks over the dam on Feb. 26 in Washington, D.C.
Egypt warns that if the dam is filled too rapidly in the coming years, then it will not get its fair share of river’s water during the filling process.
The construction of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, which is about 71% complete and promises to provide much-needed electricity to Ethiopia’s more than 100 million people, has been controversial for years.
Following the breakdown in the talks, which are being mediated by the U.S. and the World Bank, Trump phoned Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and “expressed hope that an agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam would be finalized soon,” according to a statement issued by the White House.
Trump “was given inadequate and inaccurate information on some issues regarding our dam,” Sileshi Bekele, Ethiopia’s water and energy minister, said on a popular Ethiopian late night show.
Collision kills at least 29 bus passengers in Ghana
ACCRA, Ghana — Two buses burst into flames after colliding in central Ghana, trapping passengers inside and killing at least 29 people early Monday, local government officials said.
The buses collided in the Bono East region near Kintampo, Kintampo North municipal chief executive Micheal Sakodie-Baffoe said.
The vehicles burst into flames after the crash, trapping the passengers inside, local council representative Mathias Taasun said.
Sakodie-Baffoe said the victims’ bodies were so badly burned it would be difficult to identify them. The country may hold a mass burial for people who died, he said during a visit to the crash site.
