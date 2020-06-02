2020 STUDENT ACHIEVERS

The School District of Philadelphia and The Philadelphia Tribune are extending a special recognition for high school seniors who are graduating after overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles. These students have been recognized by their high school counselors for their determination and unwavering will to

graduate despite personal circumstances. Congratulations to all Student Achievers and may your future be filled with great success!

SDP Schools

SCHOOL Tribune Achiever

1 Academy at Palumbo Lamia Babb

2 Arts Academy at Rush Izaz Mahmud

3 Bartram MATENNAH KROMAH

4 Bodine Chris Pace

5 Building 21 Ashonte Brown

6 CAPA Sasha Teague

7 Central High School Ashonte Brown

8 Constitution Megan Yetoh

9 Dobbins Zaahara Generette

10 Edison Santiago Rodriguez

11 GWC Engineering & Science Corrine Pettis/Tahmina Akhter

12 Fels Lodmila Mohammed

13 Frankford Taliyah Ross

14 Benjamin Franklin Izaz Mahmud

15 Franklin Learning Center Heba Hussein

16 Furness Saw-Tar-Thar Chit-Ba

17 GAMP Paige Scott-Cooper

18 Girls HS Syeda Akther

19 High School of the Future Malik Austin?s

20 Hill-Freedman World Academy Richard Cornitcher

21 Kensington High School Joharis Serrano

22 Kensington CAPA

23 Kensington Health Sciences Elizabeth Peralta

24 King Kaitlyn Mitchell

25 Lankenau Khadijah Philson

26 The Linc Javier Adorno

27 Lincoln Annie Yang

28 Mastbaum Elizabeth Chau

29 Masterman Brooke Thomas

30 Motivation Ameesha Lester

31 Northeast Sara Shuaipi

32 Overbrook Nasir Eaddy

33 Parkway Center City Faheem Russell

34 Parkway Northwest

35 Parkway West Imani Young-Butler

36 Penn Treaty High School Dylanger Thomas

37 Philadelphia Military Academy Zanett Davila

38 Philadelphia Virtual Academy Ibrahim Ndaw

39 Randolph Trinity Coker

40 Robeson Robert Underwood

41 Roxborough Tyson Harrington

42 Saul

43 Sayre Nashira Johnson

44 Science Leadership Academy Kishara Erwin

45 Science Leadership Acad @ Beeber Justina Thompson

46 South Philadelphia HS

47 Strawberry Mansion Kamya Morrison

48 Swenson Liliana Mariquinhos-Fernandes

49 The U School Tyahmiya Sanders

50 Washington

51 West Philadelphia(Promise Academy) Naderia Johns

52 Widener Memorial Tracy Chen

53 The Workshop School

54 gateway to college @ CCO Gateway to College

55 Liguori Academy Annita Ortiz

56 Camelot Academy East Kamarah Rouse

57 Camelot Academy Andya Sharps

58 Excel Academy North

59 Excel Academy South

60 OIC CADI

61 One Bright Ray - Elmwood

62 One Bright Ray - Fairhill

63 One Bright Ray - Simpson

64 One Bright Ray - Mansion

65 One Bright Ray - Mansion Evening

66 Phila. OIC Workforce Academy

67 YES Philly

68 El Centro de Estudiantes Ife Islam

69 Ombudsman Northwest Accel

