2020 STUDENT ACHIEVERS
The School District of Philadelphia and The Philadelphia Tribune are extending a special recognition for high school seniors who are graduating after overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles. These students have been recognized by their high school counselors for their determination and unwavering will to
graduate despite personal circumstances. Congratulations to all Student Achievers and may your future be filled with great success!
SDP Schools
SCHOOL Tribune Achiever
1 Academy at Palumbo Lamia Babb
2 Arts Academy at Rush Izaz Mahmud
3 Bartram MATENNAH KROMAH
4 Bodine Chris Pace
5 Building 21 Ashonte Brown
6 CAPA Sasha Teague
7 Central High School Ashonte Brown
8 Constitution Megan Yetoh
9 Dobbins Zaahara Generette
10 Edison Santiago Rodriguez
11 GWC Engineering & Science Corrine Pettis/Tahmina Akhter
12 Fels Lodmila Mohammed
13 Frankford Taliyah Ross
14 Benjamin Franklin Izaz Mahmud
15 Franklin Learning Center Heba Hussein
16 Furness Saw-Tar-Thar Chit-Ba
17 GAMP Paige Scott-Cooper
18 Girls HS Syeda Akther
19 High School of the Future Malik Austin?s
20 Hill-Freedman World Academy Richard Cornitcher
21 Kensington High School Joharis Serrano
22 Kensington CAPA
23 Kensington Health Sciences Elizabeth Peralta
24 King Kaitlyn Mitchell
25 Lankenau Khadijah Philson
26 The Linc Javier Adorno
27 Lincoln Annie Yang
28 Mastbaum Elizabeth Chau
29 Masterman Brooke Thomas
30 Motivation Ameesha Lester
31 Northeast Sara Shuaipi
32 Overbrook Nasir Eaddy
33 Parkway Center City Faheem Russell
34 Parkway Northwest
35 Parkway West Imani Young-Butler
36 Penn Treaty High School Dylanger Thomas
37 Philadelphia Military Academy Zanett Davila
38 Philadelphia Virtual Academy Ibrahim Ndaw
39 Randolph Trinity Coker
40 Robeson Robert Underwood
41 Roxborough Tyson Harrington
42 Saul
43 Sayre Nashira Johnson
44 Science Leadership Academy Kishara Erwin
45 Science Leadership Acad @ Beeber Justina Thompson
46 South Philadelphia HS
47 Strawberry Mansion Kamya Morrison
48 Swenson Liliana Mariquinhos-Fernandes
49 The U School Tyahmiya Sanders
50 Washington
51 West Philadelphia(Promise Academy) Naderia Johns
52 Widener Memorial Tracy Chen
53 The Workshop School
54 gateway to college @ CCO Gateway to College
55 Liguori Academy Annita Ortiz
56 Camelot Academy East Kamarah Rouse
57 Camelot Academy Andya Sharps
58 Excel Academy North
59 Excel Academy South
60 OIC CADI
61 One Bright Ray - Elmwood
62 One Bright Ray - Fairhill
63 One Bright Ray - Simpson
64 One Bright Ray - Mansion
65 One Bright Ray - Mansion Evening
66 Phila. OIC Workforce Academy
67 YES Philly
68 El Centro de Estudiantes Ife Islam
69 Ombudsman Northwest Accel
