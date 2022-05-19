It was a beautiful, sunny day to head to the polls Tuesday, yet only 21% of registered voters in Philadelphia showed up.
According to the Philadelphia County Board of Elections, with 98% of divisions reporting Tuesday, 224,871 voters out of 1,048,790 registered voters came to the polls. There were 61,116 mail-in ballots and 163,089 cast at polling places around the city.
It's discouraging that we need to reaffirm our democracy by voting.
Be liberal or conservative, go left or go right, Democrat, Republican, Independent, Working Families Party, Green or Libertarian — just educate yourself about the issues and the candidates.
Turnout tends to be good around the presidential race, but guess what — we need a Congress — to get things done.
In order to pass legislation and send it to the president to sign, both the House and the Senate must pass the same bill by majority vote. U.S. representatives and senators are our voice. We have several levels of overmnet and they require our particiaption. And that is the case in Washington, Harrisburg or City Hall.
On Thursday, members of a U.S. Senate panel and election officials raised concerns about the challenges elections officials will face this fall.
The problems that were cited ranged from a lack of paper to coordinated misinformation campaigns. This feeds yet another excuse for voter apathy and erodes confidence in our democracy.
Why do elections matter? The people we vote for affect our taxes, home assessments, public safety, gun violence policing, education, housing, jobs and so much more.
Voting allows a community to determine its own destiny. The failure to vote will determine our tomorrows.
As the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said:
"Give us the ballot and we will no longer have to worry the federal government about our basic rights ...
"Give us the ballot and we will no longer plead to the federal government for passage of an anti-lynching law ...
"Give us the ballot and we will fill our legislative halls with men of good will ...
"Give us the ballot and we will place judges on the benches of the South who will do justly and love mercy ...
"Give us the ballot and we will quietly and nonviolently, without rancor or bitterness, implement the Supreme Court's decision of May 17, 1954 (Brown v. Board of Education-racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional)"
Once again it is shameful that only 21% every time you fail to vote you give a fote to those you don't want to decide our future.
man yo forget that what yesterday looked like when we had to fight and some died for the right to died for the right to vote. All of this is inherent in a democracy.
The deadline is Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, to register to be able to vote in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Let's show that we can truly turn out — and turn up in November. Please register so you can turn our for Nov. 1 and vote.
