The ultimate goal is to prevent men from ever developing prostate cancer in the first place. Although significant progress has been made, and genetic and environmental risk factors for prostate cancer have been identified, the evidence is not strong enough for conclusive recommendations on prostate cancer prevention overall.
However, there are several actions men can take to potentially reduce their risk. Diet and lifestyle modifications have been shown to reduce the risk of developing aggressive/fatal prostate cancer, or of prostate cancer progression after diagnosis. These changes can also help men with prostate cancer live longer and better lives.
To understand how to prevent prostate cancer, one must first understand what causes it. There are three major factors that influence one’s risk for developing prostate cancer.
Age: The average age at diagnosis of prostate cancer in the United States is 69 years; after that age the chance of developing prostate cancer becomes more common than any other cancer in men or women.
Race: In the U.S., Black men are about 75% likely to develop prostate cancer and have more than twice the risk of dying from it.
Family history: A man with a father or brother who developed prostate cancer may have a twofold-increased risk for developing it. This risk is further increased if the cancer was diagnosed at a younger age (less than 60 years of age) or affected multiple family members. You should discuss with your doctor if you have a family history of not only prostate cancer, but also breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, endometrial cancer, or multiple other cancers.
While the factors above are impossible to change, there are many things that men can do to potentially reduce their risk of developing prostate cancer or of having a recurrence.
