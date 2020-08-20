Joseph Kitchen, president of the Young Democrats of Maryland, was found dead in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was 34.

Kitchen was last seen alive at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland, on Aug. 8. Just one day after soliciting the public’s help in finding the 34-year-old, Prince George’s County Police announced Kitchen’s passing and said that the Washington Metropolitan Police Department is leading an investigation into his death.

“The Prince George’s County Police Department offers our condolences to Mr. Kitchen’s family and friends,” Prince George’s Police wrote on the department’s blog.

As a political leader, Kitchen’s death is being felt across the Democratic community, both in Maryland and nationally.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Joseph Kitchen,” the Young Democrats of America (YDA) tweeted. “Joseph always pushed YDA to live up to its values and was someone who was not satisfied with accepting the status quo. His passion will be deeply missed.”

The Prince George’s County Young Democrats emphasized Kitchen’s guidance and contributions.

“True leadership [and] service. Thank you for all you’ve done,” PGCYD tweeted. “Joseph Kitchen, you will be missed.”

Sheika Reid, national committeewoman for the D.C. Young Democrats, said Kitchen ha made major contributions to the Democrats in the region and beyond.

“Joseph was a great leader committed to his community,” Reid posted on Instagram, adding that he often supported the nearby DCYD events. “This is such a loss for all of us.”

“He was a kind spirit,” she said. “I didn’t know him well, but he was a member of our community and he showed up for the D.C. Young Democrats through the duration of our tenure. He clearly was a presence in every organization that he was a member of.”

The Maryland Democratic Party also expressed condolences on Twitter, calling Kitchen “a kind heart that has impacted so many.”