I am penning these words with grief and pain in my heart. I write not only as a pastor, but as a father and grandfather. The killing of our African American youth, both boys and girls, is a pain that cannot be put into words. Every day, new shootings and killings are reported. I have not included the statistics, as new shootings and killings are reported every day and it is hard to keep up with these senseless killings.
When we say “Black Lives Matter,” it must encompass the love we have for our children, regardless of who does the killing. We become outraged when killings are done by extremists or ungodly police officers, and we should. But where are our voices when we see neighborly crime? I would strongly argue that regardless of who does the shooting and killing, we cannot remain silent.
Yes, there are many reasons why we see so much crime every day, and there is no doubt many factors, such as housing, education, the lack of adequate food and health care, but we cannot simply blame these acts of ungodliness on those factors alone. Yes, we want to encourage our political leaders to invest in our communities, and we can ask for legislation on gun control and all the other things that go into bringing about a deeper commitment to our brothers and sisters, but that alone will not change the direction we are headed in. As we are continually losing lives every day, we need the power of prayer; we need adults to be adults, parents to be parents, and the community to ban together to seek to guide our youth in ways that give them self-esteem and purposeful living.
The church must be willing to move outside its sacred walls and provide support to our youth, without judging them, but by loving them. Parents must be willing to examine their values and their time, as well as find ways to nurture their children with love and affection. Fathers must be fathers in their home; we have too many missing fathers and not enough praying mothers.
I do not at all mean to be judgmental or self-righteous, but we must return to the basics of the home. We as a people have come through hard times, slavery, and oppression, for example, but God has been the rock and strength of our endurance. The church has been our fortress and we have seen God bless our sons and daughters to achieve, socially, academically, and spiritually, even when all odds were against them.
I was raised by my grandmother and there were strict rules in our home. I know I am not alone. I remember vividly, the hot summer nights, sitting outside on the steps into the wee hours trying to be refreshed. We did not have much, there was no air condition, just a small fan; but God was there. Our sons and daughters need God, as well as godly parents, and godly examples. We cannot afford to wait another day.
Let me be clear, there is no safe place, city or suburbs. We must pray for the many families who are grieving over the loss of their child, and not only that, but also remember those grieving
over permanent injury as the result of a gun or knife wound, or the incarceration of a son or daughter who could spend years in a jail cell.
It could very well be my son, daughter, grandchild, or your son, daughter, grandchild. Let us have empathy for those who have experienced such awful pain, and pray, seeking God’s will as to what we can do to save our children. If we can save one young person’s life, to God be the glory!
