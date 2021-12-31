Join “Power” and “Queens” drama series star Naturi Naughton for “The Get Down With Your Blood Pressure Movement”.
“I was excited that there was a fun and unique way to talk about how blood pressure issues are affecting our communities, particularly Black and brown communities,” said Naughton.
“The Get Down with Your Blood Pressure Dance Movement” is a national hypertension control initiative to increase awareness of high blood pressure. Naughton teamed up with the American Heart Association to spearhead a fun new dance movement inspired by the four simple steps (“Get It, Slip It, Cuff It, Check It”) to self-monitor blood pressure.
“I didn’t realize that Black adults are twice as likely to have high blood pressure. And nearly half of Americans are already struggling with high blood pressure,” said Naughton.
So when the opportunity came across Naughton’s desk she didn’t hesitate to join in.
“I was like,yes, yes, and yes. And the American Heart Association, I’ve always been a fan of what they do. Particularly bringing awareness to healthy hearts and how to make sure we take care of our bodies. So the dance movement was just the icing on the cake. I get to dance and do this really cool campaign. Get it, slip it,cuff it, check it. It’s so much fun and there’s an easy way to remember it, #getdownwithyourBP. I couldn’t wait to get involved.”
Fans can watch Naughton’s “Get It, Slip It, Cuff It, Check It” dance moves via Instagram and Tik Tok. Not only is she encouraging viewers to monitor their blood pressure numbers and get them under control, she wants viewers to share their best moves too.
“I absolutely love what Naturi is doing by spreading awareness on blood pressure and she is doing it in a fun way, through dance. Philadelphia is the sixth largest city with the highest rate of blood pressure in the state, “said Earnestine Walker, Executive Director of the Greater Philadelphia American Heart Association.
“I’m especially looking forward to learning the dances that Naturi will teach us, and I hope it will inspire others to get their blood pressure checked.”
Philadelphia has the highest prevalence of self-reported hypertension (34%), with non-Hispanic Black adults reporting significantly higher rates compared to non-Hispanic white adults (48% vs. 29%).
“That’s shocking, but it’s also an alarming wake up call,” said Naughton. “I hope that people take a minute to take care of themselves. Take time to go to the website, make sure you know what devices are approved so that you can monitor your blood pressure at home. Make sure you talk to your doctor, share your numbers.”
According to webmd.com, the exact causes of high blood pressure are not known, but several factors may play a role, including: smoking, being overweight or obese, lack of physical activity, too much salt in the diet, too much alcohol consumption (more than 1 to 2 drinks per day), stress, older age, and genetics.
“I just hope that people don’t feel ashamed or taboo or don’t want to talk about it [having high blood pressure]. I want people to talk about it and share their testimonies, share what they’ve been through, then showing that you can dance to lower your blood pressure by doing the get down with your BP movement,” said Naughton. “I just want people to walk away feeling like their families have been through enough in the last few years of this pandemic. We can not take life or our health for granted. Go to the American Heart Association’s website, go follow them @American_heart. Make sure you know what is going on with your body. Particularly, monitoring your blood pressure.”
For more information and to check out the “Get It, Slip It, Cuff It, Check It” dance, visit heart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.