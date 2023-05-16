One more friend of the two fugitives from prison was arrested by U.S. Marshal's Monday. Michael Abrams, 21, was arrested at the Fairfield Inn in Berwyn, Pa.
Abrams may have been the driver who helped Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, in their efforts to evade police, after their prison escape, May 7th. He was charged with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, escape, and use of a communications facility, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.
Abrams has had prior contact with police. In December of 2022, Abrams faced charges of carrying firearms in public in Pennsylvania, and in January of last year, he was charged with carrying firearms with out a license and receiving stolen property, according to Philadelphia Municipal Court records.
On Facebook, Abrams says he is a salesman who sells specialized bicycle components. He was listed as living with a relative, Markita t. Wyche-Abrams, 49, at 1241 Atwood Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook section, prior to his arrest by U.S. Marshals, this week.
Last week, Marshals nabbed two others who assisted the fugitives -- Jose Flores-Huerta,35, a possible lookout from the prison -- and Xianni Stallings, 21-- who arranged a ride from meeting place near a bridge. Both have been charged with criminal conspiracy and escape. Stalllings was charged, additionally, with hindering apprehension and criminal use of a communications facility for helping Hurst and Graves escape from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility.
In the past, Flores-Huerta was charged in the murder of a 28-year-old New York City man outside of Pat's King of Steaks. Stallings, of the 1300 block of W. Seltzer Street, in Philadelphia, won another case last February, on charges that she was involved in a stabbing. According to prison officials, she was heard in recorded conversation on a prison phone agreeing to connect the Hursts and Graves with a ride if they could get to a bridge near the prison.
U.S. Marshals are continuing their search for the last remaining fugitive, Ameen Hurst. The young man, who has been charged with four homicides since age 16, continues to evade police.
But authorities caught up to Graves, late last week, when he was seen leaving a residence near 28th and Dauphin, dressed in long, flowy Muslim attire. U.S. Marshals followed his car for a few blocks in the middle of the night, and stopped the surprised inmate. Graves had been charged with drugs and weapons offenses and was awaiting trial in January, 2024. He now faces, additional charges, including felony escape, according to the D.A.'s office.
The fugitives, left the facility the day before their absence was noticed -- about 3 pm on May 8th. The inmates, who were not cell mates, but who were in the same prison housing unit, got through cell doors that were somehow unlocked-- and made their way to the recreation unit where they cut a hole in the fence.
Hurst is considered to be dangerous, and was charged in the murder of 20-year-old Rodney Hargrove. The man was shot at bus terminal near the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility, in Philadelphia, just an hour after he was released. Hurst, is still awaiting trial for the murder. Rodney Hargrove, Sr., sued the facility in 2021, contending that there should have been a guard on duty at the gate; His son ran to the unmanned entrance after being shot, but didn't survive. The Hargrove family accused Fromhold of wrongful death and civil rights violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.